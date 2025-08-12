Home-based Eagles Go for Broke against Sudan to Avoid Early Exit

Nigeria’s bounce-back-ability credentials on the football field will again be subjected to a stern test when the home-based senior men national team, Home-based Eagles, take on Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane in a must-win 8th Africa Nations Championship Group D encounter in Zanzibar this evening at 6pm Nigerian time.

Title-holders Senegal scored with their only shot on goal with only a quarter-hour left in the two teams’ clash on Tuesday last week, rendering today’s clash with the Sudanese a win-or-wind-up for the Super Eagles B.

Venue is the same 15,000 -capacity Amaan Stadium on the island of Zanzibar where the 2018 runners-up fell to their West African rivals.

Head Coach Eric Chelle admitted after last Tuesday’s setback that his charges must go into clear-eyed overdrive to cut the feathers of the Falcons and go ahead to drive Congo’s Devils into the ditch a week later, to stand any realistic chance of making it to the knockout rounds in the rather irregular 19-nation finals.

“I just want to win this game against Sudan; this is my game project. We are under pressure but we are ambitious and must win tomorrow. This game is the most important for us because a win can bring something good for the team,” Chelle said at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

Team captain, Nduka Harrison Junior, said: “We want to take each game as it comes, and next for us is Sudan. The previous game was a setback and not a disaster. We have a point to prove and we are ready to correct our mistakes.”

The Falcons, who also had their spirit dampened by a late equalizer that ensured they took home only one point instead of three in their clash with Congo just before the Nigeria and Senegal tango, are however poised for a fight on the Indian Ocean Island.

“Nigeria is one of the biggest nations in African football and we respect them, but we won’t fear them. I don’t believe in any rivalry; this is a game and the best team will win. I have watched only one game of the Nigerian team and can’t assess them based on one game. I don’t see any player as a threat, but the entire team,” said Kwesi Appiah, head coach of Sudan.