Deputy Senate President Gifts Barau FC Players N17.5m, 35 Motor-cycles for Gaining Promotion to NPFL

* Team unveil Ladan Bosso as new Technical Adviser

For securing a spot in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has gifted players of his club, Barau FC, 35 motorcycles and N17.5million.

He announced the donation yesterday during a reception in honour of the club’s players and management in Kano. The club recently gained promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Each of the 35 players was gifted a brand new motorcycle and N500,000 for the feat. The ceremony also witnessed the unveiling of the club’s latest Technical Adviser, Ladan Bosso.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, showered encomium on the players and the club’s management, challenging them to bring home the Premier League title.

“There is no doubt the club have witnessed a remarkable achievement within a short period. From Academy to NLO, from NLO to NNL and from there to this great milestone of the Premier League. Your success is a victory for the Nigerian youth. We can’t thank you enough,” he said.

Senator Barau added that his dream is to see the team on the continental stage by next year and some of the club’s players playing in the world’s best international clubs.

He confirmed that 25 new players from various clubs and a technical adviser in the NPFL have been engaged to take the club to the next level.

“Nowadays, Football is not just a game, but a means of earning a living. We want to take you to the international stage. That is my goal. Some of you may like to play for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and other international clubs. We have created this platform for you to excel in soccer.

“Our new signings are the best in the Nigeria Football League. Some of them are not even from Nigeria. So we have already gone continental. Likewise, our Head Coach is the best,” he said.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, told the players, “If you bring the Premier League title, I will reward you with four wheels.”

Earlier, the President and Chairman of the Barau FC, Shawwal Barau Jibrin and Ibrahim Shitu Chanji, commended the Deputy President of the Senate for the tremendous support to the club.

The Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Youths and Sports, Comrade Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, said history will never forget Senator Barau’s positive intervention in the development of the Nigerian youths.