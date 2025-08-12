Bet9ja Unveils Heavyweight Boxing Star, Moses Itauma, as New Brand

Ambassador

Bet9ja, Nigeria’s leading sports betting platform, has announced heavyweight

boxing sensation, Moses Itauma, as its newest brand ambassador.

The deal was confirmed ahead of Itauma’s headline fight against Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia, marking a powerful statement of national pride and ambition.

Born to a Nigerian father and now one of the most exciting talents in global boxing, Itauma’s heritage, strength, and relentless drive make him a perfect symbol for the Bet9ja brand.

Already, unbeaten in 12 professional fights with 10 knockouts and the WBO Intercontinental and WBA International championship titles around his waist, Itauma is tipped to become a global sports icon, a journey Bet9ja is proud to support.

“I’m delighted to be working with Bet9ja as I prepare for the biggest fight of my career so far. My Nigerian heritage and family have always been a source of pride, and this partnership is a powerful connection to my roots.” said Moses Itauma.

“I look forward to bringing my championship belts back to my father’s homeland,” he added.

The announcement follows a string of high-impact campaigns from Bet9ja,

including the industry-defining ‘Catch The BOOM!’ campaign and renewed support for Nigeria’s national football team’s ‘Let’s Do It Again’ campaign ahead of AFCON 2025.

“In Moses Itauma, we see the grit, passion, commitment & never-say-die attitude that characterizes Nigerians and their spirit of excellence.” said Kunle Soname (O.F.R), Executive Chairman, Bet9ja.

“As a truly Nigerian company that places the customer at the heart of everything it does, these same attributes have propelled Bet9ja to becoming the best-by-far sports betting company in Nigeria for the last decade.”

“Bet9ja has always bet on Nigeria; creating jobs, empowering people from all works of life & adding enormous value to the economy. Our collaboration with Moses is the latest demonstration of our commitment to the Nigerian project.

“We are delighted to have Moses come on board as our ambassador, and we are expectant of a fruitful relationship between both parties” he added.

The brand views Moses not only as a brand ambassador but also as a cultural connector who will drive content, community engagement, and meaningful storytelling rooted in Naija pride.