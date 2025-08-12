Aina, Awoniyi Set for Europa League as Cry’Palace Lose CAS Appeal

Kunle Adewale

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina will compete in the next UEFA Europa League starting later next month with Nottingham Forest, after FA Cup winners, Crystal Palace, failed in their legal battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to overturn a European football ruling.

According to UK’s Times, the ruling by CAS means that Nottingham Forest have been handed the spot earlier reserved for Palace as FA Cup winner.

Palace had taken their case to CAS following a UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) ruling that they did not meet multi-club ownership compliance requirements by March 1 deadline.

The South London club, fresh from lifting the FA Cup and edging Liverpool in the Community Shield on penalties last Sunday, had hoped to retain a Europa League berth.

However, CAS rejected their appeal, leaving Palace with a place in the Europa Conference League instead.

The verdict represents a financial and sporting blow, as the Europa League offers higher prize money and greater prestige.

Palace are understood to be reviewing the ruling in detail and are considering whether to pursue further legal avenues, potentially including compensation claims.

Forest, who had initially finished in a Conference League spot after a stuttering end to a rather impressive Premier League campaign, have been handed a major boost. Participation in the Europa League could provide Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad with a lucrative opportunity to attract top players and deepen their squad ahead of a challenging season involving four competitions.

The club has already been busy in the transfer market, sealing deals for Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus from Botafogo, Dan Ndoye from Bologna, and goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Forest beat away several of Europe’s top clubs to commit Nigeria’s Ola Aina to a new deal. The former Torino and Chelsea defender is now tied to Forest until 2028, with the versatile full-back now set to play a leading role in their European campaign.

Nottingham Forest have also joined Arsenal and Inter Milan in the race to sign Super Eagles and Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. Lookman could be more open to switching to a club that plays Europa League football than one in the Conference League.

Meanwhile, Awoniyi will face stiff competition for the No 9 role from Chris Wood and new arrival Igor Jesus.

However, the former Union Berlin striker’s physical presence and proven Premier League scoring ability mean he remains a key figure in the squad.

Nottingham Forest won the European Cup (now the UEFA Champions League) back to back in 1979 and 1980 and the club will aim to make another big impact on the continental circuit this new season.