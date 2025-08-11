Momodu Applauds FG For Compulsory NDLEA Integrity Drug Test for Students of Tertiary Institutions

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Frontline crusader against drug abuse, retired Deputy Commander General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), DCG Momodu Sule, has applauded the federal government for taking steps to implement the proposed compulsory NDLEA Integrity Drug Test for all students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The former Director of Technical Services at the NDLEA, in a statement, also urged the Minister of Education to include secondary school students in the compulsory drug integrity test.

He further advocated the teaching of drug education in colleges of education and faculty of education in tertiary institutions in the country.

He said, “I want to applaud the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, on their bold decision to have students of tertiary institutions undergo the compulsory NDLEA Integrity Drug Test. I also urge the minister to include secondary school students.”

He stated the introduction of this test will undoubtedly go a long way in curbing incidents of drug abuse among youths, thereby preserving future generations from self-destruction.

“I urge the minister to ensure that Colleges of Education and Faculties of Education commence the teaching of drug education to their students. This should be made compulsory,” he said.