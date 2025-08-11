Martell Unveils the Untold Story behind Its iconic Martell Tower: Establishing a New Benchmark for Experiential Marketing in Africa

In a bold new documentary titled The Martell Tower – The Story of Audacity, Martell, one of the world’s oldest major cognac houses, pulls back the curtain on what it took to build one of the most innovative brand experiences ever seen on African soil, The Martell Tower in Lagos.

More than just an architectural marvel, The Martell Tower was designed as a way for Martell to connect with its consumers by sharing its 310-year history and deep knowledge of the cognac, offering consumers a premium, immersive and educative experience that brings the brand’s legacy to life.

“Nigerians love premium experiences and Martell has become the go-to drink for those who love new experiences, quality and success” said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod RicardNigeria.

Through its newly released documentary, Pernod Ricardlets the world in to see the innovation, grit, creativity and cultural sensitivity behindThe Martell Tower’s creation, reaffirmingits position as a trailblazer in marketing and consumer engagement.

From Vision to Reality: Building the Tower

Bringing the vision of the Martell Tower to life was no small feat. The team at Pernod RicardNigeriafaced numerous challenges,from marathon sessions of brainstorming and design, to navigating regulatory approvals, to overcoming delays caused by harsh weather conditions. Yet, with unwavering resilience, they accomplished what many would deem impossible: constructing the Tower in just three months, a testament to their commitment and audacious ambition.

“Every challenge was a test of our resilience as a team but giving up was never an option for us” said Ojie Ehianeta, Head of«Impress and Night Out » Portfolio at Pernod RicardNigeria.

The Martell Tower Experience

Located beside the Palms Mall in Oniru, Lagos, a city deliberately chosen for its vibrant energy and cultural richness, the four-level Martell Tower was unveiled in November 2024 with a 10-week flagship experience.

This immersive activation invited Nigerians to step into the world of Martell, offering them a rare opportunity to explore the brand’s history, craftsmanship, and legacy through a series of curated experiences on each floor of the tower:

• Ground Floor – L’Atelier Boutique: A Martell concept store fused with fashion, fragrance, and culture.

• 1st Floor – Cognac Tasting Gallery: Guided tastings of Martell’s iconic blends, from VS to Blue Swift.

• 2nd Floor – Mixology Studio: Cocktail workshops led by expert brand educators.

• 3rd Floor – La Suite 1715: Intimate, elevated tastings of XO and L’Or de Jean Martell.

• Rooftop – L’Horizon by Martell: An open-air lounge with panoramic Lagos views, live music, and curated cocktails.

The experience positions TheMartellTower as a cultural landmark by merging the brand’s French heritage with Nigeria’s energy, art, music, and culture.

Martell as a Marketing Powerhouse

In an era where consumers crave authenticity, brands that lead with intentionality, creativity, and cultural intelligence will stand out. With the Martell Tower, Martell has redefined what it means to stand out, not just in product, but in experience and storytelling.

“We will continue to innovate and strengthen our connection with Nigerian and African consumers through experiences that celebrate the culture, craftsmanship and authenticity of Martell”said Michael Ehindero, Managing Director at Pernod RicardNigeria.

As global brands look to deepen ties with Africa’s growing premium consumer base, the Martell Tower offers a case study in visionary marketing and bold branding.

Watch the Full Documentary Video Here:

And learn more about Martell on www.martell.com/en-ng/ and follow Martell News on @martellnigeria Instagram and X

About Martell

Martell is a 300-year-old cognac house from France, now known as the world’s leading international prestige cognac. In Nigeria, the brand operates under Pernod Ricard Nigeria and has built a strong presence since 2012, with distribution centers in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.Martell stands for boldness, craftsmanship, and cultural connection, creating premium experiences that bring people together.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, one of the world’s largest wine and spirits group. With a portfolio of premium brands including Martell, Jameson, Chivas Regal, Absolut, and more, Pernod Ricard Nigeria is committed to delivering exceptional experiences to consumers while promoting responsible drinking. The company operates with a strong focus on sustainability, cultural relevance, and consumer connection across the Nigerian market.