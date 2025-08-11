Governance Not a Jamboree, Edo PDP Tells  Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, has expressed outrage over what it termed as a disgraceful revelation that the state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration allegedly squandered an alarming N3.51 billion on travel in just the first half of 2025.

The party said the ‘waste’ came at a time when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Capital Importation Report confirmed that Edo State failed to attract a single kobo in foreign investment-while states like Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna, Kano, and even Ekiti made the list.

According to the party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, yesterday, “the contrast is both embarrassing and telling, adding that while other states are opening their doors to capital, Edo leaders are opening their wallets for endless trips.

“This reckless expenditure is an insult to the good people of Edo State who continue to endure poor roads, inadequate healthcare facilities, decaying schools, delays in salary payments, and epileptic power supply.

“It is unacceptable that while other states are working to attract investment, Edo State leadership is squandering scarce resources on trips that yield no tangible benefits. Governance is not a jamboree,” the PDP noted, and pointed out that leadership demands prudence, vision, and a commitment to prioritising the needs of the people over frivolous indulgences.

The statement further said: “Edo State deserves a government focused on creating jobs, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of life of its citizens, not one obsessed with globetrotting at public expense.

“We call on the state government to immediately halt this wasteful spending, publish details of these trips, and redirect such funds in the future to address the massive infrastructure deficit across the state.

“Edo people deserve accountability, not extravagance. We demand results, not receipts.”

g them to steer clear of breaching the law, as he appealed for calm, assuring them that justice would be serve