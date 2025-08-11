FG Plans Self-reliance in Health Financing

The Federal Government has announced plans to design a sustainable pathway towards self-reliance in financing essential health services in Nigeria.

Speaking at a national workshop on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria on Monday in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, emphasised the urgency of strengthening local health institutions.

The call comes in response to recent suspensions and reductions in donor funding, which have underscored the need for sustainable, country-led health systems.

“For over two decades, Nigeria has benefited from the generosity of external partners who have provided financial support, commodities, equipment and technical expertise.

“However, the changing funding landscape highlights the need for country-led systems and full programme ownership to ensure long-term impact,” Pate said.

Pate urged state governors to channel increased revenue from the current fiscal improvements into funding essential commodities and programmatic costs.

He also pointed to the importance of improved governance and coordination through mechanisms like the sector-wide approach.

According to him, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) is working to improve payment systems and expand the Vulnerable Group Fund under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

He noted that pilot programmes supported by the Global Fund could lead to more affordable insurance models for HIV, TB and malaria if proven viable.

“We’ve learned that the U.S. government will be supplying some commodities over the next three to six months, giving us a buffer.

“But we are working to step up procurement and, eventually, manufacture these items domestically,” he added.

Pate said the workshop aimed to chart a course for self-reliance in the health sector and identify options for seasonal financing and improved efficiency.

“While we appreciate decades of donor support, we must increasingly take responsibility for the health of our people,” he stressed.

He noted that a technical working group would identify immediate funding gaps and draft intermediate and long-term sustainability plans to reduce dependence on external aid.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Temitope Ilori, said the minister convened the committee in response to the evolving global funding landscape.

“We want to take ownership of the national response to TB, Malaria, HIV, and related programmes like maternal and child health.

“This includes using existing government structures and facilitating domestic resourcing to ensure no one is left behind,” Ilori said.

She added that the workshop was designed to co-create solutions, evaluate policies, and ensure Nigeria was in the driver’s seat of its health agenda.

“The government is not only reactive but also responsive and responsible,” she said. (NAN)