  • Monday, 11th August, 2025

EFCC Quizzes Ex-Sokoto Gov, Tambuwal, over Alleged N189bn Fraud 

Breaking | 2 hours ago

* Ex-governor to spend night in custody 

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

A former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, is currently being quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tambuwal, a serving senator, is said to be under interrogation in respect of a “total cash withdrawal” to the tune of N189 billion, during his tenure as governor of Sokoto State.

According to a source, the former governor arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja, around 11.30am, Monday morning and was subsequently taken in for interrogation.

The source further hinted that Tambuwal “will be spending the night with us until investigation is through”, adding that: “We are asking him to account for the cash withdrawal.”

If found guilty, the former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, may be prosecuted for fraud.

