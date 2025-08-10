After Ribadu, NCC’s Intervention, Diesel Suppliers Resume Supply to MTN, Airtel, Globacom, 9mobile

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Following the intervention of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), diesel suppliers have resumed supply to IHS, a telecoms infrastructure firm overseeing over 16,000 base stations for MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile, bringing relief to telecommunication companies and their subscribers.



The suppliers under the aegis of Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) yesterday announced the suspension of a strike action declared by its members.

National President of NOGASA, Bennett Korie, told journalists in Abuja that the association decided to call off the industrial action after the intervention of the ONSA and officials of the NCC.

The suppliers had earlier blocked supply to the telecommunications companies, which depend heavily on diesel-powered generators for their operations, after what they described as years of accumulated debts.

With the National Security Adviser (NSA), Ribadu’s mediatory role, the action which would have resulted in prolonged telecoms services disruption, cutting voice and data services for millions of users, has now been averted temporarily.



It was gathered that Nigeria’s mobile industry consumes more than 40 million litres of diesel monthly, with costs about 37 per cent higher for rural and off-grid sites, where there is lack of access to electricity.

In the media briefing, NOGASA President, Korie stated that members resolved to resume supply immediately, while giving the authorities seven days to sort out the outstanding issues.



“Following the interventions of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Communications Commission (NCC) and their assurances that the matter that led to the withdrawal of our services will be resolved amicably with effect from Monday, August 11, 2025 in the interest of energy security and Nigerians at large, we hereby resolve to resume our services immediately at the affected depots.



“The NEC of NOGASA has resolved at the meeting that started 8.30 this morning (Saturday), August 9, 2025 to suspend our withdrawal of services for seven days to IHS. However, if the matter is not resolved within the seven days, we will resume the withdrawal of our services effectively without further notice,” Korie added.

He directed all suppliers to resume their business with IHS immediately, urging them to embark on round-the- clock services to make up for lost time, where possible.

Korie clarified that the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) was not part of the withdrawal of services by NOGASA, noting that they were merely concerned about the safety of their workers.



He explained that despite the fact that debts owed NOGASA members cut across most sectors, including construction, IHS’ case was special because the company was invited to NOGASA’s July 31 National Executive Committee (NEC) to reconcile the outstanding figures, but the officials declined to attend.

“That’s what led to this. We invited them. They are not the only ones we invited, and some appeared, but they refused to come. As a result of that, the committee set up decided to withdraw NOGASA’s service. That was what happened,” he added.