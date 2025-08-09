  • Saturday, 9th August, 2025

Nwaneri Signs Arsenal New Long-term Deal

Sport | 4 hours ago

Through a statement on the official website, Arsenal have confirmed that Ethan Nwaneri has signed a new long-term contract.

The Gunners have ensured one of their standout youngsters remains at the Emirates, putting an end to speculation over a potential move to other leading European clubs.

Nwaneri, who joined Arsenal’s Hale End Academy at the age of eight, has risen rapidly through the youth ranks to establish himself as a first-team player.

The 18-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024/2025 season, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

His breakthrough moment came in September 2022 when, at just 15 years and 181 days old, he became the youngest player to feature for Arsenal first team, and the youngest in English top-flight history.

His progress continued last term, playing a pivotal role in England’s U21 side that won the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Slovenia.

Nwaneri’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chelsea showing strong interest in securing his services.

However, Arsenal’s new long-term offer has ensured the highly rated midfielder remains in North London for the foreseeable future.

Despite his success with England’s youth teams, Ethan is still eligible to represent Nigeria at senior level through his father, Obi Nwaneri.

The Hale End Academy graduate is among the dual-national players on the radar of Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle.

So far, neither the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) nor Chelle have approached him about a potential call-up, leaving his international future open.

With this new contract, Arsenal have signaled their belief in Nwaneri’s potential to play a major role in the club’s future.

