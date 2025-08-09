NGF Names Eno Governor of the Year

The Nigerian Governor’s Forum, NGF, has announced Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State as their Governor of the year. The NGF said this was in recognition of his exemplary leadership, transparency, and transformative achievements under the ARISE Agenda.

The honour was formally bestowed on the Governor during the public unveiling of the Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of the ARISE Agenda in Two Years, held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

Delivering the Forum’s message, Professor Abba Gambo, who represented the NGF Director-General, Alhaji Abdullateef Shittu, commended Governor Eno for his unique leadership style, which has elevated Akwa Ibom State to the top of performance charts in governance, fiscal prudence, and development delivery.

“In a State-by-State comparative analysis, Akwa Ibom came out top,” he declared. “It is therefore with great pleasure that the Nigerian Governors’ Forum presents this award to His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, as the Governor of the Year 2025.”

The Forum praised the governor for achieving an impressive catalogue of completed and ongoing projects across sectors, without resorting to bank loans or external borrowing, an uncommon feat in Nigeria’s current economic climate.

Governor Eno, in his response, dedicated the award to the people of Akwa Ibom State, reaffirming that his administration remains committed to people-focused and transparent governance. He thanked the NGF for the honour and emphasized that the success of his administration was built on prudent resource management, institutional reforms, and a clear developmental roadmap driven by the ARISE Agenda.

“This recognition is both humbling and encouraging,” the governor said. “We will continue to use the resources of Akwa Ibom State to work for Akwa Ibom people—building infrastructure, empowering communities, and shaping a more prosperous future.”

The award presentation was one of the highpoints of the well-attended event, which featured policy reviews, expert commentaries, and sectoral presentations on the State’s developmental progress over the past two years.

Present at the occasion were top Federal Government officials, ministers, national economic experts, development partners, civil society stakeholders, and media practitioners, all of whom commended governor Eno’s administration for opening its records to public scrutiny and data-based evaluation.

The recognition by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum further cements Governor Umo Eno’s rising profile as one of the most forward-thinking, fiscally responsible, and people-oriented leaders in the country.