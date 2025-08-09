Firm Champions Efficient Food System in New Partnership

Omolabake Fasogbon

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, a subsidiary of Olam Agri has devoted efforts to improving the country’s food system as part of initiatives to promote food sufficiency and bridge nutritional gaps.

The company, which recently struck a new deal with culinary expert and global food influencer, Ify Mogekwu, as its Brand Ambassador, reiterated that the move was intended to promote food efficiency, nutrition, and accessibility.

The new partnership followed the company’s relaunch of one of its brands, Supreme Semolina in the previous year, enhancing the experience of food lovers with the product’s added qualities, including enhanced texture and extended shelf life.

Mogekwu, was ceremoniously crowned at an event in Lagos graced by cultural figures and dignitaries from different ethnic backgrounds across the country.

Vice President and Business Head at CFM, Siddharth Suri, said the presence of such diverse figures underscored the company’s cultural significance and national appeal that further affirms its Supreme Semolina as a product that transcends ethnic boundaries but unites consumers through quality, trust, and tradition.

“At Olam Agri, we believe food is about more than sustenance, it’s about culture, connection, and wellbeing. Ify’s passion for quality and authenticity mirrors our mission. This partnership is a natural fit as we work together to enrich the everyday dining experience and deepen our impact across homes in Nigeria,” he, said.

Also speaking, the company’s Managing Director and Business Head, Nitin Mehta, stated that the collaboration was an intentional one aiming at overall innovation in the food system.

“This is not just a brand endorsement, it’s a purposeful alliance. Ify’s voice brings relatability and authority, while our product represents the best in innovation, fortified with essential nutrients and crafted for exceptional taste and texture. Together, we’re promoting good food, good health, and a stronger food system”, he said.

General Manager and Head of Marketing of the firm, Bola Adeniji added, “Our 2024 relaunch focused on fortification, innovation, and improving consumer experience. Now, with Ify as our ambassador and the strong cultural affirmation seen at this event, we’re taking the brand to a new level, reaching more people and reinforcing our vision for a food-secure Nigeria.”

Responding, Mogekwu said, “Supreme embodies everything I believe in quality, consistency, and nourishment. As someone who values every ingredient that goes into a meal, I can confidently say this product delivers. I look forward to sharing its value with more families, in Nigeria and beyond.