ValueJet Saga: Keyamo Directs NCAA to Place Veteran Musician, K1, on No-fly List

Kasim Sumaina in Minna





The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, yesterday directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1 De’ Ultimate on a no-fly list.

The minister in a statement issued via his X handle, said he had received reports from all the relevant aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff and crew of ValueJet and Ayinde at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 7, 2025.

He noted that he had also received video footage of the incident. Keyamo explained that from all the details he received so far, his preliminary impression was that it was a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides which could have led to serious fatalities.

He added: “Contrary to what the agents of K1 have said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to actually block the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off.

“This is totally unacceptable behaviour. The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here which is akin to a hostage situation.

“On the other hand, no amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved an unruly passenger away that is standing in front of an aircraft.

“Both sides breached standard safety protocol as required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). I have noted that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily suspended the license of the Captain and the pilot pending full investigation. I commend them for their proactive action”, he stated.

Besides, he questioned the sense of justice in only acting against one party and not the other party, maintaining that what applies to the goose must also apply to the gander, being one of the tenets of justice he has preached all his life.

“I will not sit idly by and allow this to pass. In this circumstance, I have also directed the NCAA to place KWAM 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot.

“All airlines, both domestic and International should immediately be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has officially petitioned the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident involving the musician, and domestic airline.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, reportedly saw the musician disrupt standard operational procedures

According to preliminary reports, during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, K1 De Ultimate was allegedly involved in actions that violated the Nigeria Civil AvWhile full details of the incident are still being compiled, the NCAA has emphasised the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu stated that in a letter addressed to both the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.

Achimugu in the statement, said: “In light of the growing concern, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging the immediate consideration and institution of a No-Fly List for K1 De Ultimate (on any commercial flight), pending the outcome of official investigations.

“This advisory is in line with global aviation standards that prioritise the safety of passengers, crew, and airline operations.

“The NCAA reiterates its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their status or public image, undermines the integrity of our aviation industry as passengers are held to the same standards of behavior and compliance within Nigeria’s airspace. Further updates will be provided as investigations progress,” the organisation stated.