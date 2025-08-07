UBA Partners PAPSS to Advance Local Currency Transfers Across Africa

Kayode Tokede

United Bank for Africa Plc, yesterday, said it has partnered with Pan-Africa-Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to advance its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, LEO, to drive customers seamless payment in local currency across the continent.

The integration enables customers to make cross-border payments directly through digital platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, marking a new era of 24/7 real-time financial transactions across the continent.

PAPSS, developed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), is designed to simplify and accelerate payments across African countries using local currencies. Its integration with Leo underscores a push toward more inclusive and accessible financial services, particularly in support of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, UBA, Mr. Oliver Alawuba said, “Today, we are not just launching a new digital feature. We are unlocking the future of real-time, borderless trade in Africa. This launch is a strong reaffirmation of UBA’s strategic vision – to be the foremost catalyst of financial integration, economic empowerment, and trade facilitation across the continent.”

Performing a function of enabling instant settlement in local currencies, he expressed that PAPSS is eliminating the historical bottlenecks of currency convertibility, third-party correspondent banking, and delayed settlements.

“At UBA, we are proud to be among the first banking groups to champion and operationalize this vision. Today’s milestone – embedding PAPSS into Leo – is a game-changer,” he said.

He noted that the bold move places the power of seamless cross-border payments into the hands of everyday Africans – from a small trader in Accra sending goods to Lagos, to a student in Kumasi paying tuition in Abuja – via the simplicity of a chatbot.

He revealed that as of August 5, 2025, over 16,000 transactions have already flowed through the Nigeria-Ghana corridor using PAPSS on Leo.

“Notably, Ghana-to-Nigeria transfers are leading the charge with over GHS 121 million in outbound volume, and we expect Nigeria-to-Ghana flows to surge with the Leo integration,” the UBA boss revealed.

Alawuba explained further that the innovation by UBA is not about technology but about the people – empowering SMEs, supporting families, and making Africa’s Single Market not just a dream, but a reality.

The CEO, PAPS, Mr. Mike Ogbalu III praised the partnership with UBA and described the move as a step toward bringing African businesses and individuals closer together through digital innovation.

He explained that the collaboration transitions PAPSS from a traditional, counter-based model to a fully digital solution that operates beyond standard banking hours.

“This is about financial unity across Africa. With PAPSS now live on Leo, users can make secure cross-border payments any time—day or night—directly from chat platforms they already use,” Ogbalu said.

He further commended UBA for being one of the earliest supporters of the PAPSS initiative, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2022 and actively championed its rollout across its African network.

Speaking earlier, the Directorate Head, Digital and Retail Banking, UBA Mr. Shamsideen Fashola, stated that the recent deployment of PAPSS on the Pan-African financial institution’s LEO Chatbanking platform is a bold step in that direction.

“With this, UBA becomes the First Bank in Africa to power cross-border payments through a chatbot, reinforcing our digital leadership and setting a new benchmark in financial services across the continent,” he said.

Fashola noted that the collaboration is more than a technology launch, but a transformational move that simplifies payments, empowers traders, supports families, and unlocks economic potential in line with our goals.

“Early data already shows promising adoption, especially in the Ghana-Nigeria corridor, and we are committed to deepening awareness and driving even more value for customers across our markets,” he added.