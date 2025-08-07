How the ‘Pad Up A Girl’ Initiative is Improving Menstrual Health Among Young Girls

Menstruation is a natural part of life, but for many young girls, it can be a source of discomfort, shame, and uncertainty. Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s ‘Pad Up A Girl’ initiative is working to change that by providing education, resources, and support to empower girls to take control of their menstrual health and well-being. Writes MARY NNAH

Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s ‘Pad Up A Girl’ initiative is giving young girls the tools they need to thrive. For eight years, this programme has been dedicated to educating and supporting girls, helping them build confidence and take control of their health and well-being.

This year again, Cerba Lancet Nigeria has taken a significant step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and health among young girls by successfully hosting its annual Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, ‘Pad Up A Girl’.

The programme, which has been ongoing for eight years, aims to equip young girls with essential knowledge and resources to manage their health and well-being, promoting dignity and confidence among young adults.

The event, held recently at Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Satellite Town, Ojo, Lagos, drew over 700 students and featured interactive sessions, debates, and quizzes, providing students with a platform to engage with experts and share their concerns.

Dr. Fred John Obiajulu, Medical Director and Senior Pathologist at Cerba Lancet Nigeria, shared insights on the initiative, revealing that the event was inspired by Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and development projects, with a focus on giving back to the community.

According to Dr. Obiajulu, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, emphasise the importance of the girl child. “When you have a healthy girl child, you have a healthy society. Any society that suppresses the girl child never progresses,” he stressed.

Obiajulu emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “When you have a healthy girl child, you have a healthy society. Any society that suppresses the girl child never progresses.”

The programme aims to educate young girls on reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, and sexual health.

Obiajulu emphasised that neglecting these aspects can have severe consequences. “This is an avenue for us to train them and make sure they understand how to take care of their reproductive health, especially during the initial process that announces their reproductive age.”

The programme is conducted annually as part of Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s CSR initiatives, targeting young girls in schools and less privileged communities.

Dr. Obiajulu stated, “Our main target audience is the girl child, and we make sure to reach out to them wherever they are.”

The event drew a large audience, with Dr. Obiajulu estimating around 700 students in attendance. He expressed excitement about the turnout, saying, “Today is an awesome day, and we can see the hall was filled up to the brim and full capacity.”

He highlighted the importance of creating awareness about menstrual hygiene and reproductive health. “Creating this awareness is to make sure that our girl child maintains good hygiene during menstruation… and teach them the best way to handle this process.”

Dr. Obiajulu also shed light on polycystic ovarian disease syndrome, a condition that affects menstrual cycles, and emphasised the importance of seeking medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment.

“Polycystic ovarian disease syndrome is a constellation of syndromes – polycystic means the ovary has a lot of cysts,” he explained. “A physician manages it, and the treatment is personalised based on the person and what is happening to their body.”

The Commandant of Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Captain Yakubu Mbaya Haruna, praised the initiative, highlighting its relevance and timeliness in educating young girls about menstrual hygiene and health. “Today’s event is quite interesting because it’s educational. It comes at the right time to sensitise our students about the menstrual period and hygiene”, he said.

Captain Haruna also emphasised the importance of addressing questions and concerns raised by the students, particularly regarding menstrual health and hygiene.

The school’s matron, Mrs. Janet Oiywodu Musa, noted that the initiative would have a tremendous impact on the students, empowering them with knowledge and confidence to manage their menstrual health.

“The impact cannot be over-emphasized because it is what is really needed, especially at the age in which these girls are now,” she said.

Mrs. Musa highlighted the importance of educating young girls on menstrual hygiene, including proper disposal of sanitary pads and managing menstrual cycles.

The Head of Business Development and Marketing, Mr. Temitope Ambrose, revealed that the initiative has been ongoing for eight years, with Cerba Lancet Nigeria reaching out to communities across the country to promote menstrual hygiene education and awareness. “We try to reach out to them, both the rural ones and the urban ones,” he said. “Everybody benefits in this initiative.”

Other contributors to the event included experts in health and education, who provided valuable insights and guidance to the students. The event was well-received by the students, who expressed gratitude for the knowledge and resources provided. “I’m so grateful for this program,” said one student. “I learned so much about menstrual hygiene and how to take care of my body.”

The ‘Pad Up A Girl’ initiative is part of Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which focuses on health and well-being. By empowering young girls with knowledge and resources, Cerba Lancet Nigeria is contributing to the development of a healthier and more confident generation.

As the event came to a close, the students were presented with sanitary products and educational materials, equipping them with the tools necessary to manage their menstrual health. The initiative is a testament to Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s dedication to promoting health and well-being among young girls, and its impact will be felt for years to come.