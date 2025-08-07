FG to Nigerians: Register with Our Missions Abroad for Early Intervention During Emergencies

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Nigerians travelling abroad to make it a point of duty to register with the Nigerian missions in their host countries in order to be accorded timely intervention in cases of emergencies.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Dunoma , made this appeal while receiving a delegation from the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Nigeria, (DICAN), led by its Chairman, Idehai Frederick.

Dunoma, while citing a recent incident where Nigerians were trapped in the Central African Republic (CAR), emphasised that the ministry, Nigeria embassies and consulates should be informed of their presence during arrival and not only when they run into trouble.

He said: “I advise Nigerians to make it a point of duty to make their presence known to the Nigerian mission in the country they’re visiting.

“This simple step can help prevent misunderstandings and ensure that Nigerians receive the support they need in times of crisis.

“There was a recent case of Nigerians trapped in Central African Republic, where some Nigerians tried to give the Ministry a bad name.”

Dunoma, while highlighting the importance of timely information dissemination, also called for a deeper collaboration between the Ministry and DICAN in order to combat disinformation and misinformation.

He said DICAN and the ministry share a common goal of promoting a positive image of Nigeria.

“Most of the time, given the necessary information before people will even ask for information is crucial in managing crises effectively.

“We are saddled with the role of laundering the image of the country. Hence, the inevitability of a strengthened partnership between DICAN and the Ministry.

“This partnership is crucial in ensuring that accurate information about Nigeria is disseminated to the public, both locally and internationally,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary expressed gratitude to DICAN for organising the recent world class maiden Diplomatic, Security International Conference that brought together about 70 diplomats, security, intelligence, academics, corporate organisations, civil societies among other stakeholders to brainstorm on how to make the world a safer and better place to live.

He stated that the conference has enriched discussions on security and the impact of the 4Ds Policy direction of the President Bola Tinubu administration in enhancing Nigeria’s foreign image in the face of disinformation.

He said: “I thank DICAN for putting the programme together, it has enriched discuss on security and promote a positive image of Nigeria as well as ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens abroad.

“By working together, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and DICAN can promote a more accurate understanding of Nigeria’s role in international affairs and address the challenges posed by disinformation and misinformation.

“We have a lot of challenges, but it is our duty to ensure that the positive narrative is given out there, because we have to be patriotic.

“I think we need to sit down, work together and see how we can also be proactive.”

Presenting an award of excellence to the Permanent Secretary, the Chairman of DICAN, Idehai , solicited more support to ensure that the association carries out its agenda setting programmes.

“The permanent secretary has shown commitment to working with DICAN, and we appreciate his efforts in promoting a positive image of Nigeria,” Idehai said.