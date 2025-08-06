Traditional Ruler Refutes Land Grab Allegations at Federal University, Iyin Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Oluyin in Council, headed by His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye III, the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti Kingdom, has described the land grab allegations levied against his throne and others, such as Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, by Dr. Sunday Oyeyemi as fake and malicious.

He also described the claim as a cheap propaganda aimed at distracting and sabotaging the siting of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in the town.

The Oluyin-in-Council, rising from a meeting on July 31, held at Iyin’s Palace, frowned upon the fake and unverified media reports in circulation regarding the University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti.

The leadership of the Iyin Ekiti traditional institution condemned the role played by Oyeyemi in relation to the negative media reports, as well as the unnecessary protests he orchestrated against the progress of the Iyin Ekiti community as a whole.

Corroborating the earlier stand, the Head of Okelawe Quarters, High Chief Olubobokun Ibikunle, promised that those currently fomenting trouble in the town, and whose farms have been ceded to the university, would soon be compensated.

The representatives of the Awolu, Ajana, and the Elemo families, whose land was also acquired, called on Dr. Sunday Oyeyemi to further desist from tarnishing the image of the family and that of the community, considering the resolutions already made, to the knowledge of Chief Ganiyu Badmus, who doubled as the Adamo of Okelawe quarters.

In a turn of events, some of the people who spoke during the purported protest have apologised to the Oluyin in Council and the entire community. They claimed to have been misled by Dr. Sunday Oyewole, who did not explain his motive behind the protest.

The Okelawe community spokesperson, Chief Jinadu Olaoluwa, also clarified the misinformation about the ownership of the land.

“It is now clear, Ado is not the owner of these lands, it belongs to us and we have come here to verify and announce to the public that the land allocated for the university belongs to Iyin and as you can see the people who joined the protests are here with us and and have come to identify and support the project,” said Olaoluwa.

A press release from the Oluyin’s palace, signed by Oba Ajakaiye, has distanced itself from the protest led by Oyeyemi, describing it as self-sponsored and malicious.

The palace also explained that efforts have been made to amicably resolve the issues through dialogue for more than six consecutive times.

“We encourage all noble sons and daughters of Iyin Ekiti to please seek the facts, verify, and propagate across all platforms. Let us save the University of Technology and Environmental Sciences from interests that do not align with the development of our community,” the statement said.