PENGASAN Renovates Dilapidated School in Kwali, FCT

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN) has began rehabilitation of a Primary School in the Kwali Area Council of Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

The school, LEA Primary School, Tukuruwa in Kwali Area Council was in dilapidated state and had its roof blown off by rain, forcing the school children to sit on bare ground to carry on learning activities.

Speaking to journalists while inspecting work at the school facility, Chairman of the PENGASSAN Foundation, Comrade David Owan, said that the union was deeply touched on seeing the state of the school infrastructure and the fact that school children had sat on the grass to be taught by their teachers.

“Our attention was drawn to the school located in a largely agrarian community and when we saw the level of dilapidation in the place, the Foundation decided to immediately intervene to rehabilitate it,” he said.

The rehabilitation work include; fixing the roof of the school building, painting and provision seats in the classroom.

He said that work on the project was being fast tracked and that it will be ready in few weeks for commissioning during the PENGASSAN Week celebration.

A community leader, Mr. Madaki, expressed joy at what the union is doing.

He said that since the roof of the school building was blown off two years ago, the children have been suffering, exposing themselves to bad weather conditions with no help coming from the government.

Madaki blamed the contractor that built the school facility for doing a poor job.

According to him, immediately the roof of the building was removed, thieves came and carted away all the wooden seats in the classrooms.

“The people that did this contract given to them, they didn’t do a nice contract. So when small wind came, it removed all the roof and for two years, government could not intervene, from the state to the local government. No one came until when this people came now and wiped our tears”, he said.