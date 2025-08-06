Olaopa Lists How to Break Agribusiness Barriers For Youths, Women, Others

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission ( FCSC), Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has listed some measures to break barriers to the participation of youths, women and other categories of citizens in agribusiness.

Olaopa spoke in Abuja on Monday during the “High-Level Dialogue of AfDB on Bridging the Gap-Access to Finance & Empowering Youth and Women for Agribusiness Success”.

Olaopa who in a goodwill message commended AfDB’s unwavering commitment to removing the constraints against youth and women for more profitable and productive ventures in agribusiness noted that the bank’s support had been phenomenal with the redoubled momentum injected by Dr, Akinwunmi Adesina during his tenure as President of the financial institution.

According to Olaopa, the clear message of the AfDB to Nigeria, especially to the policy makers, is that meaningful strides in agribusiness expansion cannot be achieved without the dismantling of the systemic barriers that limit the capacity of young people and women from accessing finance, resources and knowledge.

He noted that improvement in grants could help youths , women and others to experiment with innovations and technologies .

“If banks and financial institutions are however unwilling to extend facilities to this cohort given the risk involved, it is understandable. Policy intervention is therefore critical to de-risk lending to young entrepreneurs in agribusiness if ever the country will make reasonable progress in expanding their participation and the profitability of such ventures .

“Youths also need mentorship by established agribusiness players as is standard for growing startups anywhere in the world. Without significant incentives extended to such players, this sense will remain a pipe dream.

” Equal access to land and market, as well as a deepened partnership among government, industry, civil society and development partners, for synergy, and to ensure a coordinated and effective response to systemic challenges being faced by the young people and women in agribusiness will be critical”, he said.

Olaopa added: “The FCSC therefore aligns itself with the goals of this dialogue, and concurs that inclusive policies, efficient extension services and service delivery to farmers and other agribusiness stakeholders should be a core of institutional reforms, going forward”.

Also at the event, the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, urged youths to be job creators and not seekers of government employment .

Olawande said that the government was working closely with the AfDB to design a strong proposal aimed at addressing critical challenges faced by young people.

On his part, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, emphasised the need to recognise agribusiness as a viable commercial venture and not merely a subsistence activity.

Bagudu said that the government was focused on policies that would encourage the transition of millions of Nigerians into agriculture-based enterprises.

He said that the National Economic Council had recently approved a ward-based development programme under the Renewed Hope Agenda to support agricultural activities in the various wards.

In the same vein, the

Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Maiha, said that the ministry was implementing a livestock initiative targeting 37,000 youth and women across the 36 states and the FCT.

Maiha said that the programme, which included distribution of animals and other agricultural inputs, aimed to boost food and nutrition security, enhance income generation and increase livestock productivity.

Prof. Attahiru Jega, Special Adviser to the President on Livestock, commended the AfDB for the event, saying that a policy dialogue that would address challenges faced by agribusinesses in the country was long overdue.

Jega restated the importance of conceptualising policies that would ensure national development.