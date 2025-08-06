Nwifuru Recalls Commissioners, Others

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has lifted the suspension on 81 Government officials.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr Monday Uzor, the governor directed the Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants , Special Assistants and Permanent Secretaries, who were suspended on the 28th of July, 2025 to resume official duties immediately.

He said: “The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has graciously lifted the suspension on 81 government officials.”

“The governor directed the Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants , Special Assistants and Permanent Secretaries who were suspended on the 28th of July, 2025 to resume official duties immediately.”