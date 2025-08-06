NOSDRA, EU Strategise on Oil Spill Response, Partnership

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), a Nigerian government agency, and the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, have agreed to seek greater collaboration between the two bodies towards building a strong and internationally supported framework for oil spill response, environmental protection and sustainable development in Nigeria’s oil-producing regions.

NOSDRA and the EU came to the understanding during a working visit by the Director General of the former, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, and Management at the EU’s office in Abuja on Tuesday as part of NOSDRA’s quest for strategic international support to strengthen the actualisation of its institutional mandate.

During the meeting, priority was given to the development of a robust environmental impact assessment and remediation framework for artisanal refining sites, the deployment of in-situ oil spill response equipment and tools, and capacity building through structured training and retraining initiatives.

Such partnership, Engr. Woke explained, was essential for tackling persistent environmental threats, particularly the challenges posed by illegal oil bunkering and artisanal refining, which have devastated oil-producing communities across Nigeria.

“The main objective of this visit is to seek strategic collaboration with the EU to help escalate the challenges we face, particularly the issues of illegal bunkering and artisanal refineries. With the support of the Nigerian Government and the European Union, we believe we can eliminate the suffering of people living in oil spill-impacted areas and attract stronger international commitment to environmental justice,” Engr. Woke added.

The NOSDRA DG noted that effective international collaboration would not only bring global attention to the environmental degradation in the Niger Delta and other oil-producing regions, but also drive impactful policy reforms and resource mobilisation.

Responding, the Acting Head of Delegation at the EU, Mr. Ruben Alba, welcomed the NOSDRA team and praised the agency for taking the initiative to engage with international partners.

He announced that the EU would set up a technical working group to review NOSDRA’s mandate and identify areas where the EU could provide meaningful support.

“We appreciate NOSDRA’s efforts and commitment to environmental protection. As a next step, we will establish a smaller committee to examine the agency’s mandate and determine how best we can contribute to its objectives,” Mr. Alba promised.

Meanwhile, a detailed presentation was delivered by NOSDRA staff at the meeting, outlining the agency’s core functions, the scale of environmental challenges caused by oil spills, and the critical need for technical and policy-based support from the EU to enhance environmental monitoring, response capabilities, and regulatory enforcement.

The meeting, seen as a vital step, concluded with the EU and NOSDRA reaffirming their commitment to stronger collaboration.

At the meeting were several EU officials, including the Programme Manager for Human Development, Mr. Temitayo Omole; Programme Officer for Climate, Green and Digital Economy Section, Mr. Tomasz Gawlik; and Programme Manager for Energy and Satellite Initiatives, Mr. Godfrey Ogbemudia.