NASD Announces 646% Profit Growth, Proposes Dividend

Kayode Tokede

NASD OTC Exchange Plc has announced outstanding financial results for the first half (H1) of 2025, with significant improvements across all major performance indicators.

This follows a very positive 2024 Financial year-end performance from which the Board will propose a cash dividend of 20 kobo per ordinary share and a bonus share issue of one new share for every five held. These proposals will be presented for approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August.

For the H1 ended June 30, 2025, NASD reported a 308per cent increase in revenue, reaching N657 million, compared to N161 million in the same period last year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose dramatically by 646per cent, hitting N341 million versusa loss of N63 million in H1 2024, signalling a strong financial rebound.

Operational efficiency improved significantly, with the cost-to-income ratio declining to 48per cent from 139per cent.

A standout figure in the period was originating income, which soared to N332 million, up from just N1.3 million in the previous year, an extraordinary 26,000per cent increase, driven by strategic focus and improved market engagement.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Lagos, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NASD, Eguarekhide Longe, shared insights on the Company’s performance and market trajectory. He noted that NASD’s share price has appreciated by 93.29% year-to-date, climbing from N15.51 on January 1, 2025, to N29.98 as of July 31, 2025.

According to him, since NASD’s listing on the Nigerian capital market in 2013 at an offer price of N1.50, the share price has surged by 1,898per cent, translating to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.35 per cent.

“We are proud of our strong performance in the first half of 2025. This financial turnaround highlights the resilience of our business model, the success of our strategic initiatives, and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders,” said the NASD management. “These results reaffirm our focus on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation. We deeply appreciate the continued support and patience of our shareholders.” Longe also highlighted NASD’s innovation-driven platforms aimed at deepening market participation and enterprise value creation.”