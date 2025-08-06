  • Tuesday, 5th August, 2025

Lookman Risks Losing Salary Due to Training Boycott 

Protesting Ademola Lookman could now risk Atalanta holding back his salary after he stayed away from training for a second day running.

According to the collective bargaining agreement in Italy, three unexcused absences by a player on a week will cause him the right to pay.

Ademola Lookman is in a standoff with his club Atalanta over a proposed transfer to Inter Milan.

The forward has agreed personal terms with Inter, while Atalanta have thus far twice rejected improved bids for the player by their Italian rivals.

Atalanta insist only they will decide on the transfer and would prefer Ademola Lookman is transferred outside Italy.

Meanwhile, his agent, Andrea D’Amico, has insisted that the Nigerian forward can terminate his Atalanta contract due to dispute.

D’Amico mentioned that Lookman could potentially terminate his contract, similar to the case of Diarra in 2014.

Lookman, being a non-EU player, might leverage European jurisprudence to equate non-community workers with community workers.

