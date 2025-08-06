Leadway Enters into Bancassurance Partnership with Ecobank

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Assurance has said that it has formally entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited.

The alliance, it stated, is aimed at delivering integrated insurance offerings to both internal and external stakeholders within Ecobank, spanning employees, customers, and small business owners.

The company said the partnership which was launched on August 1, 2025, marked a significant step in advancing financial inclusion by embedding insurance access directly within everyday banking touchpoints.

It said the partnership cuts across life and health protection to motor and home insurance solutions, adding that Ecobank customers and stakeholders would now enjoy seamless access to Leadway’s trusted suite of products, expertly tailored to meet their evolving needs.

Leadway said beyond convenience, the initiative was designed to deepen insurance awareness and foster uptake through interactive product education across key engagement platforms, including physical Ecobank branches, staff engagements, Ecobank’s mobile platforms, and direct customer channels.

Speaking on the partnership, Director of Sales, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, Kikelomo Fischer, said, the collaboration was about making insurance simple, accessible, and part of everyday life.

She said by working with Ecobank and leveraging their wide network, Leadway was bringing financial protection closer to people—right where they are, and when they need it most.

“This isn’t just about operations—it’s a purposeful move to bridge the insurance gap in Nigeria. By combining our customer-focused solutions with Ecobank’s reach, we’re making it easier for more Nigerians to access the protection they deserve,” she said.

Also speaking, Head of Distribution Channels and Sales, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank, Adeola Ogunyemi said, “At Ecobank, we are delighted to partner with Leadway Assurance, one of the country’s foremost insurance service providers. This strategic collaboration aligns with our vision to create a one-stop hub offering robust financial services. Through this initiative, our customers will enjoy the convenience of accessing tailored insurance solutions alongside their banking needs,” he said.