Lagos Education Commissioner Appointed to TRCN Governing Council

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, has been appointed as a member of the Governing Council of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), marking a significant milestone in his career and for the state’s education sector.

The appointment was formally announced at the inauguration of the new TRCN Governing Council, led by Dr. Mustapha Salihu, by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, at a ceremony held recently at the Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja.

Kayode Sutton, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, in a statement, explained that Alli-Balogun’s inclusion in the council is seen as a recognition of his dedication, professional expertise, and impactful contributions to education reform in Lagos State.

He stated that the appointment is expected to strengthen the collaboration between federal and state education bodies and bolster ongoing reforms in teacher quality and professional standards nationwide.

“This is not only a personal achievement for Mr. Alli-Balogun, but also a source of pride for the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education,” said Sutton. “His leadership will undoubtedly be instrumental in shaping the future of teacher development in Nigeria.”

The TRCN is the regulatory agency for teacher certification and professional standards in Nigeria.

Sutton stated, “With his new role, Alli-Balogun joins a select team tasked with advancing the council’s mission to uphold excellence in the teaching profession across the country.”

