IGP Laments Incendiary Criticism of Police Force on Social Media, Vows Legal Action

Linus Alekein Abuja





The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, expressed frustration over a coordinated social media assault on the Nigerian Police Force by those he described as professional mischief-makers and agents of institutional sabotage.

He stressed that these irrelevant attackers of progress twisted facts, maligned honourable men, and attempted to discredit noble efforts with shameless dishonesty.

Egbetokun expressed this frustration while decorating the Police Man of the Year 2023/2024 at the IGP Smart Conference Room, Force Headquarters, in Abuja.

He stated that the provocation of the social media critics, if sustained, would be met with lawful consequences.

He said, “Let me be unequivocal: There is no gender advantage. No ethnic preference. No religious pathway. Only merit. But even as we mark this milestone, we are not blind to the resistance. We know there are those who fear change — who attack progress because it exposes their irrelevance.

“A certain corner of social media has become a playground for professional mischief-makers and agents of institutional sabotage. They twist facts, malign honourable men, and attempt to discredit noble efforts with shameless dishonesty.

“Let me send them a clear and final message: Your lies will not derail our reforms. Your noise will not drown our resolve. And your provocations, if sustained, will be met with lawful consequences. The Nigeria Police Force is moving forward — with or without your approval.”

To the newly decorated officers, the IGP said, “Your new ranks carry a heavier burden, not just a higher badge. The standard has been raised. The expectations are greater. But I trust you will rise to meet them, as you have consistently done.”

He reminded those who were drowning in the crowd that the doors of honour were wide open, but added that they would not be entered with empty hands.

“Bring your excellence. Bring your discipline. Bring your results,” he charged them.