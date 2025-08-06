Former Arsenal Star, Thomas Partey, Granted Bail on Rape Charges

Former Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has been granted conditional bail after being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with five counts of rape against two women, and a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022 when he was playing for north London club Arsenal.

He was charged four days after leaving Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June. His next appearance is at the Old Bailey on 2 September.

Mr Partey was wearing a black zip-neck jumper, black trousers and carried a navy blazer as he entered court. He stood with his arms behind his back in the dock.

He spoke to confirm his name and confirmed he understood his bail conditions.

His bail conditions state he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

The charges follow an investigation by detectives, which started in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape.

Mr Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

The footballer is reported to be preparing to join Spanish team Villarreal on a one-year contract, with the possibility of a further 12-month extension.