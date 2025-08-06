Dangiwa: Tinubu Building 6,112 Homes, Upgraded 150 Slums, Created over 152,000 Jobs in North

•Says many site workers earning about N150,000 monthly, contributing to local economy

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has unveiled what he termed ‘far-reaching achievements’ of the federal government in the housing sector in northern Nigeria, including the ongoing construction of 6,112 homes, upgrading of 150 slums and creation of over 152,000 jobs through housing infrastructure.

In a statement yesterday signed by the Director Press and Public Relations in the ministry, BabamasiHaiba, Dangiwa maintained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is using housing as a transformative tool to rebuild communities, create jobs, and restore dignity in the region.

The minister declared that the ministry’s interventions are not just about physical infrastructure, but about economic empowerment and social renewal for Nigerians.

“We are not just building houses; we are rebuilding lives, restoring dignity, and laying the foundation for a more secure and prosperous North,” he stated.

In achieving the goals of the sector in the region under the ‘Renewed Hope Housing’, the ministry, he said, deployed a three-tier strategy that is already reshaping northern Nigeria’s housing landscape.

Dangiwa listed the Renewed Hope City Projects totalling 4,612 units, with Karsana in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) having 3,112 housing units, and 1,500 units Renewed Hope City, as well as a 500-unit Estate in Kano.

Besides, he mentioned that the Renewed Hope Estate Projects , which he said have 250 units each are being delivered in Katsina, Gombe, Yobe, Sokoto, Benue, and Nasarawa, totalling 1,500 units. All the sites, he said, were integrated with road networks, water infrastructure, solar lighting, and basic social amenities.

“The planned Renewed Hope Social Housing Estates is a part of a national effort to deliver 100 affordable homes in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas”, he stated.

He explained that through these housing projects, the ministry has generated over 152,000 direct and indirect jobs, empowering thousands of northern youths and artisans. According to the minister, many now earn up to N150,000 monthly, contributing to local economic activity and household stability.

Dangiwa stated that the ministry is also investing in building materials manufacturing hubs across all regions to promote local content, reduce building costs, and create additional industrial jobs.

On the post-conflict resettlement initiative, the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict (RSPIC), Dangiwa highlighted that the RSPIC is a major humanitarian component of the housing programme.

The initiative, he said, aims to build 252 new homes across seven northern states of Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Benue, and Sokoto, to rehabilitate families displaced by banditry and terrorism.

“The pilot project in TudunBiri, Kaduna State, is already underway, providing safe, decent housing for victims of the December 2023 accidental military airstrike. This is housing as healing, helping families affected by conflict reclaim stability and hope,” the minister noted.

On urban renewal and infrastructure development, he stated that through the National Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme, the Ministry has completed over 150 projects and has more than 100 ongoing across northern communities.

He listed the major intervention sites under the programme to include;Tudun Wada (Sokoto), Yankaba (Kano), and Tunga (Niger). Under the special projects unit, he stated that the ministry has delivered across the nation 71 new classrooms, 15 primary health centres, 58 boreholes and 63 rural access roads.

With over N61 billion invested, he noted that these projects have created more than 10,700 jobs and improved the quality of life in vulnerable communities.

Dangiwa also affirmed that the miinistry is scaling up efforts to deepen the reach of the programme in the region, including; New Renewed Hope Cities and Estates in additional Northern states; full implementation of the 774 local governments social housing rollout, and expansion of single-digit mortgage and rent-to-own financing.

Another plan, he said, include the launch of building material hubs to enhance affordability and self-reliance.

“This is more than infrastructure. It’s a renewal of trust in government, a practical demonstration that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is delivering real change,” he stressed.