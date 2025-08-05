Zenith Bank League: Coaches Call for Improvement as Savannah Conference Phase 1 Ends 

As phase 1 of the Zenith Bank/Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Women’s Basketball Premier League came to an end in the Savannah Conference at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, participants have urged the organisers to enhance the overall organisation of the league.

Speaking on the final day of Phase 1, Plateau Rocks Head Coach, Ringsum Solomon, and his Air Warriors counterpart, Joshua Enenche, unanimously called for improvements in the league, while also commending the sponsor for their commendable efforts and continued support for the development of basketball in Nigeria.

Plateau Rocks Coach Ringsum Solomon stressed that while progress has been made in the league, there is still much to be improved upon.

“I think things are gradually picking up. The first day was not what I expected compared to what I am seeing now. The initial day was a bit subdued, but the second day saw significant improvements, and things have continued to get better. I believe everything is going well in terms of the physicality of the game itself.

“However, when it comes to the league as a whole, I think it needs improvement because what we are witnessing requires additional support. The sponsor, Zenith Bank, has performed well, but we would like them to do even better,” the Plateau Rocks Coach stated.

Air Warriors’ Enenche, on the other hand emphasised the need for the organisers to provide participating teams with two or three months’ notice to prepare for the competition, arguing that this is essential for the development of the Nigeria Women’s Basketball League and for showcasing the best talent.

“First and foremost, I must say that Zenith Bank has done a great job, but the timeframe given for the commencement of the league was not encouraging at all. I would advise that they work on this to ensure that most teams have ample time to prepare adequately for the competition. You cannot simply announce a date and expect everyone to be ready. Observing the current state of the league, it is evident that some teams were not fully prepared, which does not bode well for the growth of Nigeria’s Female Basketball League. Therefore, I recommend having a date set two or three months in advance to allow for proper preparation before the league begins.”

“For my team, I would say it has been tough so far. I won’t lie; I respect every team I face here and regard them as serious challengers. However, we have done our utmost to remain at the top of the table. I wish everyone the best and hope to see more improvements in the second phase. Furthermore, Enenche stated that his team is focused on winning the league.

“Our focus is to claim the championship, and we are diligently working towards that. I believe this season is ours, given the efforts we are putting in and the collective determination of the players. If we continue to perform at this level until the final eight, I am confident we can secure the league title this season.

“In this premier league, all players are professionals, and there are many strong teams such as the Titans, Royal Aces, and Nigerian Customs. I see experienced players in teams, just like in my own. Therefore, how we manage our players technically is what keeps the team going. Every team presents a good challenge for us, but we are working harder, which is why we have achieved our victories,” he concluded.

With the conclusion of Phase 1 in Abuja, attention will now turn to Jos, Plateau State, where Phase 2 will commence on 24th August.