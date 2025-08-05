Tinubu Rewards Each D’Tigress Player $100,000, Flat, and OON National Honour 

•Technical crew members also get $50,000 each plus house and OON national honour

•Describes team’s victory as a powerful statement of Nigeria’s resilience, tactical excellence, national pride

•Sanwo-Olu, Musawa, Onyejeocha celebrate team for historic Afrobasket victory

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, conferred national honours on all players and the technical team of Nigeria’s women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, following their historic fifth consecutive victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

He also directed the allocation of one flat to each player, coach and technical crew member.

The president further approved a cash award of the naira equivalent of $100,000 to each player, and $50,000 for the coach and each technical team member.

Speaking during the presidential reception held at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja in their honour, Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, awarded each player and technical crew member the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

He praised the team for becoming the first African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament.

“It is my profound honour and pleasure to welcome to the State House our remarkable Women’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigress – continental champions once more, and now the first African team to qualify for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament. You have conquered Africa and opened the door to global greatness,” he said.

The president described the team’s emphatic 78-64 victory over Mali as more than just a game, calling it “a powerful statement of Nigerian resilience, tactical excellence, and national pride.

“You fought back from behind in the first quarter, not with panic but poise. You wore the green and white not just as colours, but as a symbol of conviction and hope. And now, you wear the crown as queens of African basketball for the fifth consecutive time,” he stated.

The president particularly commended Coach Rena Wakama, saying, “To Coach Rena Wakama, you represent the evolution of leadership in Nigerian sports.

“Your quiet strength and historic achievements have shattered ceilings and inspired countless young girls nationwide, who now know that no dream is too bold for a Nigerian woman. Indeed, you deserved your award as the best coach in Africa and the world,” he stated.

Tinubu also recognised the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), Amy Okonkwo, and top scorer in the final, Ezinne Kalu, saying, “To Amy Okonkwo, the tournament MVP, and Ezinne Kalu, top scorer in the final, your brilliance elevated the entire team. But most importantly, you did not play for yourselves. You played for and won with Nigeria.

“Let me take a moment to reflect on a greater truth. Nigerian women have never failed this nation in sports. From the Super Falcons standing tall on the world stage, to our athletes breaking records on the track, and D’Tigress building a basketball dynasty, our women have consistently made us proud. They have shown the world that when opportunity meets preparation, Nigerian excellence is inevitable.”

He emphasised his administration’s commitment to sports development, stating, “We owe you not just applause but decisive action. That is why, under this administration, we are repositioning sports as a key pillar of our national development strategy and economic drive.

“Sport is not merely entertainment. It is infrastructure, education, diplomacy, and a powerful tool for youth employment, economic transformation, and global engagement.”

He extended appreciation to the National Sports Commission under the leadership of Malam Shehu Dikko, noting that, “The Commission’s renewed focus on athlete welfare, institutional reform, grassroots sports and performance-based development is already yielding results.”

The president also commended the Nigeria Basketball Federation, led by Malam Amadu Muda Kida, who also served as chairman of the NNPC Limited, “for its consistency in team development, strategic planning, and sacrifices for Nigeria’s Glory.

“To all our young people watching today, let the story of D’Tigress remind you that greatness is a product of hard work, discipline, and belief. Nigeria belongs to those who dare to dream and are willing to give their best to make those dreams a reality.

“To D’Tigress, you are not just champions. You are role models, pathfinders, and true daughters of the land,” the President stressed, assuring them of continued support as they prepare for the global stage.

Also appreciating the Nigerian women’s national basketball team, wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, said it was not just a win on the court but a resounding statement of “hard work, excellence, and national pride.”

The First Lady noted that the victory of the D’Tigress was a moment that would stick with generations of Nigerian girls and women, encouraging them to pursue greatness, even as she said the victory is a clear education that hard work and teamwork are what it takes to succeed.

Coming barely a week after the Super Falcon brought home the WAFCON 2024 golden cup from Morocco, Mrs Tinubu said while the nation is yet to get over the euphoria of the women’s football team’s victory, D’Tigress has given the nation “another reason to believe in the power of Nigerian women to break barriers and set new records.”

On his part, Dikko, described the D’Tigress triumph as a defining moment for Nigerian sports and a proud symbol of women’s excellence on the global stage.

“Barely a week ago, we celebrated the Super Falcons. Today, we honour D’Tigress. Their victory has earned Nigeria the first African qualification slot for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup,” he said.

Dikko highlighted Nigeria’s dominance, pointing to a 29-game unbeaten AfroBasket run spanning nearly a decade. He also praised Coach Wakama, who made history as the first African woman to lead a team to back-to-back championships.

Earlier, D’Tigress Captain, Amy Okonkwo, who was also named the MVP of the AfroBasket Women 2025 tournament, thanked the President and the First Lady for supporting young Nigerian women.

She noted that she and the other members of the team are glad for the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the tournament, as well as to inspire young girls around the world to embrace sports.

Sanwo-Olu, Musawa, Onyejeocha Celebrate D’Tigress for Historic Afrobasket Victory

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa and her colleague in the Ministry of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, have congratulated Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for winning the African championship at the 2025 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women’s AfroBasket.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended the Coach Rena Makama-led team for defeating the Malian side, 78-64, in a thrilling Afrobasket finals match on Sunday night at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The governor hailed D’Tigress for making Nigeria proud again by winning the competition for the seventh time in total and five times consecutively.

“Congratulations to D’Tigress for making the nation proud again. I am so proud of our women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for bringing home the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship once again.

“Winning it seven times in total and five times consecutively is no small feat. It takes heart, discipline and grit. These women continue to show the world what Nigerian excellence looks like. It looks great and shines through.

“The leadership of Coach Rena Wakama has been truly remarkable. Steering this team to yet another championship shows what can be achieved when passion, strategy, and commitment come together.

“To our incredible hoopers, you are such an inspiration. You are role models for young girls across Nigeria who dream big, and we are so, so proud of you.”

Musawa, who watched the final match live with her counterparts from Ministry of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite from Ministry of State for Finance, commended the team for their outstanding performance.

She said the remarkable victory was a testament to the team’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional skill, describing the D’Tigress’s achievement as not only a triumph for the team but also a source of pride for Nigeria, showcasing the country’s rich sporting talent and potential on the global stage.

She said the team’s success would undoubtedly inspire a new generation of Nigerian sports enthusiasts especially young female athletes to make Nigeria proud.

“I am thrilled to see the D’Tigress bring home the Afrobasket trophy for a record-breaking fifth consecutive time! Their victory is a testament to the power of determination, teamwork, and Nigerian excellence.

“I congratulate each member of the team, their coaches, and everyone who has supported them on this incredible journey. This achievement will inspire a new generation of Nigerian athletes and the federal government looks forward to celebrating their triumph upon their return to Nigeria”

Onyejeocha, in a statement, described the victory as not just another trophy, but a clear signal that Nigeria’s golden era in sports has returned.

“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, I can confidently say this is just the beginning of greater things to come for Nigerian sports,” Onyejeocha declared.

Onyejeocha particularly praised the team’s consistency in dominating African basketball for half a decade, noting that their success story aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for sports development

“The D’Tigress have proven that with the right support and determination, Nigerian athletes can achieve and sustain world-class excellence.

“What we’re witnessing is not a fluke, but a sustainable renaissance in Nigerian sports,” she stated, while promising more government support for athletes across all sports disciplines.