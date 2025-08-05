Ortuanya Emerges 16th UNN Vice Chancellor, Thanks Tinubu, Mbah for Historic Milestone

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





Professor Simon Ortuanya has been appointed the 16th Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), marking a historic moment as the first indigenous Vice Chancellor from the university’s host Enugu North Senatorial District.

Ortuanya, is a Professor of Law and the current Dean, Faculty of Law at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), where he has been credited with transforming the faculty’s academic environment and enhancing the global competitiveness of its graduates.

In his acceptance speech after the announcement was made at the meeting of the Governing Council held at the Enugu campus of the university, Ortuanya, who worked as secretary to the state government under the administration of former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuaanyi,, paid tribute to key figures who he said played vital roles in making the milestone possible.

“In a special way, I appreciate President Bola Tinubu, for the transformation he has brought to bear in education in Nigeria. We are indeed proud of him, and very proud of his administration,” he said.

He also extended appreciation to the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, for what he described as his exceptional drive and tenacity in helping actualize the long-standing aspiration of the Nsukka people.

“Let me appreciate our Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his determination and commitment, for his doggedness and single-mindedness in making sure that today becomes a reality,” the new Vice Chancellor said.

Reaffirming his commitment to service, Ortuanya pledged to “serve this university with all my heart and with all my strength,” promising to “reposition the University of Nigeria, to bring its glorious days back.”

“We will redeem our name; we will rebuild the confidence. We will build new dreams, tread the path that has never been walked upon before,” he promised.

He called on all stakeholders, academic and non-academic, to join hands with him in the five-year journey to restore the university’s founding vision “to restore the dignity of man,” adding, “I am extending my hands of friendship and fellowship and brotherhood to each and every one; after all, we are one family.”

Earlier, while announcing the new Vice Chancellor, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Engr. Kayode Olubunmi Ojo noted that the process began under the previous Governing Council with 26 candidates shortlisted.

“The process was rigorously and fairly done, with proper questions asked on matters concerning the growth of the university,” Ojo said.

Speaking further, he said the council wanted a professor who is sound in education, with an extensive network outside the university that can attract a lot of patronage. Prof. Ortuanya was found more than qualified to lead this great university, turn it around, and uplift it from decay in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, especially the first-generation universities, of which UNN is the second of the five.”

Ortuanya will succeed the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam, and is expected to steer the affairs of the University of Nigeria for the next five years.