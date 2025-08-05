Benue Group Raises the Alarm over Alleged Hijack of ADC by David Mark

. Obidient Movement complains to Obi over ADC marginalisation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Benue Concerned Democrats (BCD), has raised strong objections over what they described as a political hijack of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by former Senate President, Senator David Mark, under the guise of a purported “Coalition for 2027.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the BCD Convener, Idoha Audu Anuga, condemned what he termed “recycled opportunism” masquerading as leadership, accusing Mark and his allies of attempting to manipulate the ADC to return to political relevance.

According to the BCD, Mark’s return to politics through the ADC under a new coalition is a dangerous attempt to relaunch what they described as a failed and authoritarian political playbook.

Anuga said: “Nigerians must not forget who David Mark truly is. He is no democrat. His anti-democratic credentials are etched in history, beginning with his shadowy support for the discredited Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), the political hit squad used by Arthur Nzeribe to sabotage the June 12 mandate of Chief MKO Abiola. Mark stood not with the people, but with the enemies of democracy.

“In Benue South, his political legacy reeks of rigging, intimidation, and manipulation. The most infamous being his fraudulent “victory” over the popular young Alhaji Usman Abubakar in a senatorial contest many still remember as one of the worst electoral daylight robberies in Benue history.

“His record in the Senate is equally disgraceful, 16 years of redundant leadership, where the Senate, under his watch, was nothing short of a rubber stamp, and arguably the worst-performing in Nigeria’s democratic experience.

“Today, Benue South has nothing to show for David Mark’s over a decade in power, no federal projects, no legacy, not even a sustainable youth empowerment programme. His people are left with memories of wasted years and dashed hopes.

“Now, like a moth to political flame, he’s back, hoping to sneak into government again, this time through the ADC, pretending to lead a “Coalition” of change. Nigerians must be warned: this is the same old Mark, backed by the same gang of expired political jobbers seeking to line their pockets once more under the guise of rescuing Nigeria.

“If the ADC must survive as a credible platform, it must distance itself from David Mark and his ilk. The so-called coalition has made a tragic error asking him to lead the charge against the APC. You do not fight democratic decay by recycling those who contributed to it.

“As citizens of Benue, we are best placed to expose David Mark’s longstanding abandonment of his immediate constituency. His disengagement is total, politically, morally, and developmentally.

“His military career, much like his political life, was punctuated by dictatorial tendencies, habitual abuse of office, intimidation, and harassment of perceived opponents. From khaki to agbada, the Mark signature has always been fear, not service; control, not development.”

The BCD further alleged that Senator Mark’s military and political careers were marked by dictatorial tendencies, abuse of office, and suppression of dissent, describing his leadership style as one driven by “fear, not service; control, not development.”

He added: “We, the BCD, reject David Mark’s attempted reincarnation in whatever form. Nigerians deserve a clean break from yesterday’s men. David Mark represents the rot of the past, not the hope of the future.”

Meanwhile, crisis brewing in ADC over the alleged non-inclusion of the members of the Obidient Movement into the newly released members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party last week.

A memo to Peter Obi by the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Tanko Yunusa, complained of marginalisation in the ADC executive led by a David Mark.

The group accused the coalition of marginalising its members despite their pivotal role in strengthening the political bloc.

The memo obtained by our correspondent read: “We write on behalf of the Obidient Movement to express our severe grievances regarding recent developments within the coalition’s systems.

“Our people are deliberately excluded at all levels. While we remain committed to the shared vision of building a united and formidable front for the task ahead, we must raise the following issues that our members have repeatedly flagged.”

Listing their grievances, Tanko cited lack of inclusion in major deliberations.

He said: “Several of our designated representatives and members are reportedly being excluded from crucial meetings where major decisions affecting the coalition are made.

“This creates an impression of marginalisation and undermines trust, which is essential for building a sustainable partnership,” he lamented.

The Obidients also faulted what was described as “non-existent representation,” insisting the coalition’s current structure did not reflect its strength and contribution.

The movement coordinator, therefore, urged Obi to wade into the matter without delay.

“The current structure does not reflect the Obidient Movement’s strength and contribution to this coalition.

“We strongly believe that there should be at least one working committee member and one non-working committee member representing the Obidient Movement in each geopolitical zone,” the memo stressed.

“We believe these measures are crucial to building trust and repositioning the coalition for success.

“We look forward to you resolving this with the party leadership in the spirit of the new Nigeria we want to build.”

The development is already generating ripples among stakeholders, with fears that the rift, if unresolved, could undermine the coalition’s chances ahead of the 2027 polls.