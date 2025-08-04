Rewane to Speak on Aviation Finance at LAAC Conference

Chinedu Eze

Renowned financial analyst, Mr. Bismarck Rewane will speak on Aviation Financing in Nigeria: The Risks, Opportunities and Prospects, on Thursday in Lagos at the 29th Annual Conference of League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

Rewane, who is the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited and also a respected voice in Nigeria’s economic and financial policy circles will be the keynote speaker. He is expected to bring deep insights into macroeconomic trends, investment flows, and sustainable financing strategies critical to the aviation sector’s future, as Nigeria has been eased off from blacklist by lessors.

The conference has drawn substantial industry interest and endorsements, with robust participation anticipated from across the aviation and finance sectors.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will attend as Special Guest of Honour, lending crucial government perspective to the conversation around financing frameworks, reforms, and policy directions.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, will deliver a regulatory goodwill message, affirming the Authority’s commitment to an enabling investment environment and sustainable oversight regime.