Otu Flags Off Construction of 10km Ndok Junction-Mbube-Okubushuyu Road

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

In line with his commitment to ensure statewide connectivity through viable networks of roads in Cross River State, the state Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, at the weekend officially flagged off the construction of the 10-kilometre Ndok Junction-Mbube-Okubushuyu Road in Ogoja Local Government Area.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony last Saturday at Ekumtak-Mbube, Out, who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, described the project as part of his administration’s efforts to open up rural communities, stimulate economic activity, and improve transportation for residents, and significantly improve their socioeconomic status.

He emphasised that this was just the first phase, with subsequent phases extending from Mbube East to Utugwang in Obudu Local Government Area.

Odey charged the contractor to uphold global best practices in the delivery of the project, stressing the need to prioritise local content by engaging community labour, particularly the youths.

According to him, this will not only fast-track the project but also create jobs, enhance local participation, and improve the socioeconomic wellbeing of residents.

He expressed deep appreciation to the people of Ogoja and Cross River State for their consistent support for Governor Otu’s administration, reiterating his government’s resolve to ensure that every part of the state is connected by a functional and economically viable road network.

The deputy governor commended Otu for fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Ogoja, and pledged the continued support and cooperation of the people toward the success of the administration.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works, Hon. Pius Ankpo, acknowledged the limited resources of the state, and noted that the project was being executed in phases to ensure effective resource management. He stated that the Ministry of Works would closely monitor the project to ensure it is completed according to approved specifications.

Ankpo further revealed that over 12 kilometres of road rehabilitation are currently ongoing within Ogoja metropolis, highlighting the governor’s commitment to inter-community connectivity and rural development.

Traditional rulers and community leaders, who spoke on the sideline of the event, praised the governor for his visionary leadership and the wide range of developmental projects executed across the state.

They pledged their continued support and offered prayers for the success of Otu”s administration.