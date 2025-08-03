Shettima: FG Committed to Transforming Agriculture Sector to Stimulate Economic Growth

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the federal government has resolved to transform the country’s agriculture sector to stimulate economic growth and be a national pride.

Shettima said this yesterday at Ijaiye in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State during the groundbreaking of the Oyo State Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Ijaiye.

The vice president was represented at the event by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari.



He said the groundbreaking of the Agro-Industrial Hub under the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) programme has marked a decisive stride in the collective quest to build a resilient, self-sufficient, and prosperous Nigeria.

Shettima said the SAPZ initiative was one of the cornerstones of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Tinubu.

“A vision rooted in restoring Nigeria’s dignity, unlocking our vast potentials, and creating opportunities for every citizen.



“This initiative is not just an infrastructural project; it is a bold declaration that Nigeria’s future lies in transforming our abundant agricultural resources into value-added products that fuel industries, generate employment, and uplift our farmers.



“It is a product of a strategic partnership between the federal government, state governments, and esteemed international development partners, especially the African Development Bank (AfDB), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Islamic Development Bank (ISDB).

“This collaborative effort underscores our shared belief that sustainable development in agriculture is achievable only through unity, innovation, and shared responsibility.



“It is a clear indication that Nigeria is committed to leveraging global expertise, capital, and best practices to achieve sustainable growth and social inclusion,” he said.

The vice president further stated that with the groundbreaking of the initiative, the country was laying the foundation for agro-industrial hopes that will empower agro-processes, farmers, stimulate local economies, and make Nigeria a competitive player in global markets.



“Today, as we break ground, we are planting the seeds of a new Nigeria where agriculture is the driver of industrialisation, innovation, and inclusive prosperity.

“Accordingly, we are expanding the development benefit of the SAPZ across the 36 states in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to onboard 27 more states in tranches, starting with 10 states by the first quarter of 2026.



“This is a sequel to financing procedures between the federal government and the financing partners,” he said.

Shettima also acknowledged the visionary leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde, whose unwavering commitment and dedication to the development of Oyo State set the stage for the historic occasion.

He also commended the President of AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who he described as a truly continental champion, especially of the SAPZ initiative.



The vice president also noted Adesina’s unwavering advocacy, visionary leadership, and dedication to transforming Africa’s agricultural landscape

According to Shettima, the AfDB president has been instrumental in positioning Nigeria’s SAPZ as a flagship project with the potential to redefine Africa’s economic future.

He reaffirmed President Bola Tunubu’s unwavering commitment to the transformative journey under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

In his address, Gov Makinde said his administration was building a future where agriculture would not only boost local economy but remains major source of revenue for the state.

The governor, who noted that a resilient economy could not be built unless the agriculture sector was developed, said that Ijaiye Agro-Industrial Hub was the third one established by his administration, following Fashola and Eruwa.

Makinde said that this was done as a result of importance attached to Agribusiness by his administration.

He said that his administration would make design for the establishment of three more agro-industrial hubs to be located at Ipapo, Iresa-Adu and Ilora.

The governor said that the design of the new agro-industrial hubs would be handed over to the next administration.

In his remarks, AfDB President, Adesina said that the AfDB had put in $934 million for the development of SAPZs and also mobilised $938 million to develop them all across Africa.

He said that SAPZ initiatives were now being constructed in 28 sites in 11 countries.

Adesina futher said that the goal of the initiative was to reduce massive post-harvest losses, develop logistics, and improve linkages between farm production, agro-processing, and value addition, to transform rural economies and to create jobs.

He commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for supporting SAPZ programme in Nigeria.