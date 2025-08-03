NEMA Raises the Alarm over Flood Disasters, Says 165 Dead, 82 Missing, 119,791 Affected in 2025

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said no fewer than 165 persons have died, 82 are missing, and 119,791 persons have been affected so far by this year’s flooding.

NEMA revealed this in its data dashboard over the weekend.



The agency also stated that 138 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, 43,936 were displaced, 8,594 houses were affected, and 8,278 farmlands were destroyed across 43 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 19 states.

According to the agency, children and women were mostly affected.

It said: “53,314 children, 36,573 women, 24,600 men, 5,304 elderly, 1,863 disabled persons have so far been affected by this year’s flood.”



The states with the highest number of affected persons are Imo, Rivers, Abia, Borno, and Kaduna.

Meanwhile, the 19 states affected are: Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Rivers and Sokoto, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).