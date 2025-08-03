INEC Derecognises Abure-led Labour Party, Rejects SDP’s Candidates for By-elections

*Commission’s action unlawful, abuse of power, says Abure’s faction

*Nenadi Usman: INEC’s decision in line with Supreme Court’s judgment

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In a decisive move seen as a derecognition of Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has invalidated the list of all the candidates submitted by the faction, as well as all the candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the nationwide by-elections scheduled for August 16, 2025, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council elections.

Meanwhile, Abure’s faction has described INEC’s action as unlawful and an abuse of power.

But in a swift reaction, the Senator Nenadi Usman-led faction of the party described the decision of INEC as a welcome development, saying it was in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment of April 4, 2025.

THISDAY gathered that the final list of candidates published by INEC excluded all the candidates presented by Abure and his factional National Working Committee (NWC), and all the candidates submitted by the SDP.

Confirming this development to THISDAY, the National Publicity Secretary of the Abure’s faction, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, said the party was aware of its rights as specified in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Acts 2022 as amended, as regards its powers to sponsor candidates in elections.

“The party is also aware that the INEC has no powers to either stop it from sponsoring candidates nor cherry-pick elections where it deems fit for our party to field candidates.

”It is on record that no court in Nigeria, including the Supreme Court, has derecognised the present leadership of the Labour Party. It is also a fact that the April 4, 2025 judgment of the Supreme Court ruled only on the lack of jurisdiction of the lower court and Court of Appeal,” Ifoh said.

According to him, the Supreme Court did not rule on the substantive matter as courts, including the Supreme Court, are barred from entertaining cases on the internal matters of any political party.

Ifoh noted that the Supreme Court, in its wisdom, ruled that parties should resolve their problems within the available mechanism as provided by its constitution.

”At no point did the Supreme Court empower INEC to interfere with the internal matters of the political party.

”We are by this statement asking INEC to enlist our duly nominated candidates for the August 16 by-election without further delay, and also refrain from interfering with the internal matters of the Labour Party. INEC cannot arrogate to itself the powers of the courts or give different interpretations to a clear judgment of the apex court,” Ifoh added.

On its part, the Usman-led faction of the party said the decision of INEC indicates that the regulatory body is now ready to implement the April 4, 2025, judgment of the Supreme Court.

Nenadi Usman: INEC’s Decision in Line with Supreme Court’s judgment

Reacting on behalf of Nenadi Usman, her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ken Asogwa, said: ”Though it’s unfortunate that the Labour Party’s candidates are missing on that list, it’s heartwarming to see that INEC is now beginning to give effect to the judgment of the Supreme Court delivered on April 4, 2025, which affirmed Senator Nenadi Usman as the authentic chairman of the Labour Party.

”Therefore, we urge the INEC as a responsible institution to take further steps by officially recognising Senator Usman as the valid chairman of the party,” he added.

In the last quarterly meeting between INEC and political parties, the Abure-led faction was also excluded from the meeting.

THISDAY gathered that none of the primaries the Abure’s faction conducted was monitored by officials of the commission, a crucial requirement for validating political parties’ primaries and candidates.

Before the Supreme Court’s judgment, INEC had insisted that Abure’s tenure as National Chairman of the LP had expired in June 2023.

A former treasurer of the party, Oluchi Opara, told THISDAY that the apex court’s ruling clarified that Abure and his NWC no longer hold legitimate authority to act on behalf of the Labour Party, including the submission of candidates’ lists for elections.

The exclusion of Abure’s candidates is a significant development for the Labour Party and Nigeria’s democratic process. It sends a clear message that INEC will not tolerate attempts to circumvent legal stipulations or undermine the credibility of elections.

The Labour Party leadership, now operating under recognized structures under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman. We commend INEC for its resolute action in this regard. This decision not only upholds the rule of law but also protects the integrity of the electoral process, ensuring that the will of the people is accurately represented,” Opara explained.

“We strongly urge Abure to desist from grandstanding and respect the legal and institutional frameworks governing the party and Nigeria’s electoral system. His persistence in acting outside his capacity threatens to erode the hard-earned trust and goodwill the Labour Party has built over the years,” Opara added.