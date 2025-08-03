In Line with Nigerian Electricity Act, NERC Transfers Electricity Regulatory Oversight to Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Nasarawa State to the Nasarawa State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

In a statement posted on its social media handles yesterday, NERC stated that this action complied with the 1999 Constitution and the Electricity Act 2023.



“In compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Nasarawa State from the Commission to the Nasarawa State Electricity Regulatory Commission,” the commission stated.

It could be recalled that with the Electricity Act 2023, the commission retains its role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the interstate/international generation, transmission, supply, trading, and system operations.



The Act mandates any state that intends to establish and regulate intrastate electricity markets to deliver a formal notification of its processes and requests NERC to transfer regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the state regulator.

The new transfer Order by NERC directed the Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc to incorporate a subsidiary (AEDC SubCo) to assume responsibilities for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Nasarawa State from AEDC.



It stipulated that, “AEDC shall complete the incorporation of AEDC SubCo within 60 days from 4th August 2025. The subcompany shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from NASERC, among other directives,” the commission stated.

It said that all transfers envisaged by the order shall be completed by February 3, 2026.

According to a NERC report, the commission has transferred regulatory oversight over intra-state electricity markets to Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Ondo and Oyo, through regulatory institutions established by those states, pursuant to the provisions for the orderly transfer of regulatory oversight specified in Section 230 of the Electricity Act.