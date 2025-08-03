CDS to Community Leaders: Identify, Isolate Criminal Elements to Prevent Widespread Unrest

*Troops nab nine gunrunners on watchlist, 866 oil thieves, terrorists, cultists in July

*Retrieve petroleum products worth over N1bn

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, yesterday appealed to community leaders in the country to encourage their youths to identify and isolate criminal elements within their areas to prevent widespread unrest and maintain peace.

This is as Musa, in a related development, said that the level of training of a professional soldier determines his valour on the battlefield.



Meanwhile, the military yesterday said that troops across all theatres of operations apprehended no fewer than nine notorious gunrunners on its watchlist within the month of July alone.

The CDS also vowed that the military would take decisive actions to halt the cycle of violence affecting Plateau and adjourning states experiencing similar violent extremism.

He made this appeal during his operational visit to the Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State on Friday.



General Musa also emphasised the need for adapting home-grown military tactics to address the asymmetric nature of the ongoing conflict.

A statement by Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, stated that the CDS reassured Nigerians that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is re-evaluating its strategies to prevent bandit attacks on communities in Plateau State and other places within Operation Safe Haven’s area of responsibility.

Musa called for a renewed sense of responsibility among commanders and pledged to hold accountable anyone found neglecting his duties.



The CDS further promised to bolster the operational capabilities with enhanced logistical support.

In his operational brief during the visit, the Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Eyitayo Folusho Oyinlola, highlighted the achievements of the operation despite recent setbacks.

Oyinlola, who is also the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, expressed commitment to sustaining the efforts to protect vulnerable communities in the region.



He added that the command has deepened the existing relationship with other security agencies to build a stronger intelligence network for effective operations.

Earlier, Musa also toured the Nigerian Army Medical Centre at Tigi and Sector 6 in Jebbu Bindi, within Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.



In his visit to the Jebbu Bindi community, he urged the troops to remain vigilant and fully committed to their duties, emphasising the importance of maintaining strong community relations to safeguard peace and security.

Meanwhile, Musa emphasised the benefits of regular exercise, stating that the benefits of sports include working out all aspects of the body, mind, mental health, and physical health.



Speaking at the Defence Headquarters’ maiden edition of the monthly Route March, the CDS emphasised the importance of regular exercise in the life of a professional soldier.

He stated that the monthly Route March aims to ensure physical fitness and promote camaraderie and oneness in the armed forces.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Administration, Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan, the CDS said, “The way you train in peacetime is the way you fight during war. When you are fit, you will be sure that you will be able to actually present yourself well at the battlefront.

“One major benefit of sports in the life of a professional soldier is discipline. And, of course, discipline has to do with keeping fit, not only physically, but mentally. Other benefits of sport include working out all aspects of your body, both the mind, the mental health, and the physical health. This is the reason why the Chief of Defence Staff has given us the orders to ensure that this will be a routine practice from today, to keep our men and the officers fit.

“Personally, I walk three times a week around my residence, and that is the same advice I have given to the soldiers and officers. You see, a few people were not able to make it, but we thank God that we didn’t have any fatality.”

The CDS encouraged military personnel to maintain the level of exercise they carried out during their training

It also revealed that coordinated operations by troops within the period under review also led to the arrest of a deadly cultist, Prince Justin Ishimiri, and an extremist kingpin, Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe, as well as 285 oil thieves.

Others, the military said, include 578 suspected terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, as well as the rescue of 134 kidnapped victims within the period under review.

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, further revealed that a terrorists’ commander, Ibn Ali, and 151 terrorists, as well as their family members, surrendered to troops in the month of July.

Kangye said troops of the Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over N1 billion.

According to him, “within the month of July 2025, troops in various theatres killed large numbers of terrorists, arrested 578 suspected terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements, rescued about 134 kidnapped victims, while a terrorists’ commander, Ibn Ali, and 151 terrorists, as well as their family members, surrendered to troops.

“Among the terrorists eliminated were despicable terrorists’ commanders Yellow Danbokolo, Amir Dunkei, Kachalla Nagomma, Gurmu, and Ali Yar Daribiyar. Additionally, some notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on the troops’ watch list were arrested and taken into custody for interrogation; they include Yakubu Jubril, Abubakar Yahaya, Isiya Sani, Haruna Abdullahi, Ali Abba, Mallam Aminu Idris, Mohammed Hamisu (aka Mamiyo or Officer Mohammed), Shuaibu Bulama, and Isah Abdullahi, as well as Abdullahi Mohammed.

“Others are notorious cultists, Prince Justin Ishimiri, and an extremist kingpin, Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe (aka Bajor). Similarly, in the Operation Delta Safe theatre, troops foiled oil theft worth over N1billion.”