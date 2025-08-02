NCF Board Member Atoloye Recounts Southwest Gains

Tayo Atoloye, the South-West Zonal Representative on the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) Board, has reflected on his impactful four-year tenure, highlighting key strides in infrastructure development, grassroots engagement, and policy reforms across the region.

A former Nigeria international cricketer, Atoloye brought both playing experience and administrative vision to the board, earning commendations from stakeholders for his results-driven leadership.

Central to Atoloye’s achievements is the construction and renovation of training facilities across all six states in the South-west—Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo.

“We worked in collaboration with the local authorities, state sports commissions, the NCF and community partners, to ensure that each state received functional cricket nets and training grounds,” Atoloye said.

“One of the standout accomplishments was establishment of Nigeria’s first-ever indoor cricket training centre, The Cricket Lab, at the TBS Oval in Lagos, which relieves the NCF and has contributed immensely to the capacity development of our players and it has given our coaches the opportunity to transfer knowledge in a conducive environment.”

In addition to infrastructure, Atoloye focused on improving access to equipment. He organised and partly financed multiple donation drives, distributing essential kits such as bats, pads, and balls to schools and clubs throughout the region. His efforts, backed by private sponsors, significantly reduced the financial burden on families and increased participation at the grassroots level.

At the policy and governance level, Atoloye played a major role in shaping the direction of Nigerian cricket. He chaired both the Technical and Media Committees during the ICC events hosted by Nigeria in 2024 and 2025—events that were praised by the global cricket body. Furthermore, his roles on the High Performance, Development, and Audit Committees helped shape player welfare policies, including the introduction of medical insurance for national players and staff.

Human capacity development also featured prominently in his agenda. Atoloye facilitated the deployment of additional Development Officers to under-served areas and sponsored elite South-west coaches and umpires for ICC Level 2 and 3 certification programmes. These initiatives raised officiating standards in regional leagues and aligned coaching methods with international best practices.

Understanding the financial challenges often faced by regional teams, Atoloye led successful fundraising campaigns to support South-West male and female squads at the PwC U17 finals. His leadership ensured that the players received support for travel, accommodation, insurance, and training, ultimately enhancing their chances of national recognition and success.

Media visibility also improved under his watch. He spearheaded initiatives to strengthen the NCF’s digital presence, coordinating live streams of major events, launching social media campaigns, and fostering collaborations with influencers to spotlight both federation milestones and player achievements. These efforts attracted new fans and sponsors, broadening the appeal of cricket in the zone.

Despite being a boardroom figure, Atoloye remained closely involved in technical aspects of the game. As an ICC-certified Level 3 umpire, he officiated several international matches and used his expertise to mentor emerging umpires in the zone. His dual involvement ensured consistent application of rules and bridged gaps between administrative decisions and on-field execution.

NCF President Uyi Akpata and other senior officials have acknowledged Atoloye’s outstanding contributions, particularly during the maiden Legends Cup held in Oyo State in 2022. His role in talent identification, facility planning, and operational coordination has been hailed as instrumental to the federation’s success in the region.

Looking ahead, Atoloye has laid out an ambitious manifesto for the next board term. His plans include launching a Zonal High-Performance Programme, expanding competitive tournaments, enhancing women’s cricket, and intensifying coach and umpire certification drives. With an eye on sustainability, he aims to drive more public-private partnerships and strengthen data systems to support long-term planning.