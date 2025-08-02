Caritas Announces Leadership Change, Adedayo Ojo Becomes Board Chair, Favour Akintan Now COO/Ag. CEO

Caritas Communications Limited, Africa’s pioneer energy, oil and gas-focused reputation consulting company and a leader in strategic corporate communications consulting, has announced the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer and second-generation management team.

A statement said the move coincides with the transition of Chief Adedayo Ojo from Chief Executive Officer to Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors effective August 1.

The statement. Said Chief Ojo, after years of visionary leadership, will now guide on strategic direction and further strengthen corporate governance.

It added that Favour Akintan, formerly Group Head, Business Services/Operations Manager, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer/Ag. CEO.

Favour brings over 12 years of experience in operations, integrated marketing, and business leadership to the role. In her new role, she will lead the management team which consists of three other senior professionals.

The statement also said that as part of the transition, Adedayo David Odulaja will become Director, Research, Policy/Programmes.

With a background in journalism, digital media, policy development and strategic communications, Odulaja will oversee research and policy programmes in alignment with clients’ deliverables.

Fisayo Ayodele will become Director, Strategic Communication – Fisayo, an experienced corporate communications specialist, will be in charge of driving innovation in strategy development and media management across business operations.

Kazeem Afolabi will become Associate Director, Human Resources and Administration. Afolabi, a pioneer staff of Caritas, will be the Manager for Board affairs and corporate services.

Since it began operations in 2009, Caritas has grown to become one of the most respected reputation management consulting companies in the country and serves a wide array of clients across the public and private sectors.

Speaking on the transition, Chief Ojo said, “As I step into the role of Chairman, I remain deeply committed to our mission to deliver flawless reputation management services to our clients. I have full confidence that the new leadership team’s creativity, energy, expertise, and fresh perspectives will usher in an even more exciting era for the company.”

Chief Ojo expressed his profound appreciation to the company’s esteemed clients as well as the outgoing Chairman, Mr John Addeh, whose remarkable leadership has provided stability to the company through the years.

In the same vein, he conveyed profound thanks to other members of the board as the company’s new chapter begins.

Speaking on her new role, Akintan stated, “I am honoured to lead Caritas into its next chapter. I am incredibly grateful to the founder for his foresight, leadership and mentorship since I joined the establishment.

“Along with my colleagues in the management team and other members of staff, we are poised to deepen our impact in the industry, expand our services to new borders, and continue to deliver measurable value to our various clients and stakeholders.

“We are committed to providing world-class reputation management consultancy, crisis communication and strategic communication and advisory solutions to clients across Nigeria and the broader African market.”

With a dedicated team of professionals with backgrounds in consulting, media, public affairs, artificial intelligence, marketing and research, Caritas has a strong foothold in the reputation management, public relations and corporate communications industry across sub-Saharan Africa.