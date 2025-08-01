STILL ON THE DEMAND FOR NEW STATES

The agitation for new states is ill-advised

At a period when many of the 36 states cannot meet their obligations, the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution recently disclosed that it received 46 formal requests for the creation of new states, alongside 117 demands for new local government areas across the country. These proposals by various interest groups cut across the six geopolitical zones. As we have stated several times on this page, demand for the creation of states is as old as Nigeria itself. Hence we align with that of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State that the country doesn’t require additional states, especially when most of the already existing ones lack the viability for economic self-sustainability.

The demand for creation of states started with the amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorates in 1914 and the division of the country into three huge regions of North, East and West. The country moved from three regions to four in 1963 when the Mid-West was created. But even that did not douse the fire of agitation as the ethnic minorities in both the North and the South continued to allege domination and oppression. And so, the country became mired in a revolving game of states creation and agitation, moving from 12 states (under General Yakubu Gowon) in 1967 to 30 states in 1990 (under General Ibrahim Babangida) before the current 36 states structure created in 1996 by the late General Sani Abacha.

Instructively, apart from the Midwest created in the First Republic, no other civilian administration since then has been able to create a single new state. However, because all previous state creations were done by some kind of military fiat, sometimes as a means of dispensing favour to members of the political elite, serious attention was not paid to the critical requirements and conditions for such exercise. Issues like sustainable internally generated revenue, cultural affinity of the peoples, availability of the needed manpower and entrepreneurship were ignored. Today, many of the states have become economically unviable, depending solely on allocations from the federation account to stay afloat.

We do not deny the compelling arguments for some of the agitations. We note particularly that those who promote creation of new states argue on the need to ensure equity and justice. There are also those who claim that the idea would bring about more democratisation as it takes government closer to the people. But recent experience has shown that this is not usually the case, as it seems that the more states are created the farther government is from the people. And the several communal wars in many of these states over land by people of same ethnic groups defeat the argument of cultural affinity.

The questions that remain unanswered: has the creation of more states allayed the fears of minorities and the feelings of marginalisation and domination? Has it resulted in good governance and speedier development at state levels? At a period when the global conversation is about reducing the cost of governance and the nation is creaking under the yoke of unwieldy size of government, can we afford to create what would be no more than new cost centres?

It is obvious that the National Assembly is indulging itself in a needless time and money wasting exercise. The lawmakers must be bold enough to tell agitators and sponsors of new states the bitter truth that given the mood of the nation and prevailing economic realities, they should perish such ideas. It smacks of self-deceit for the National Assembly to be encouraging agitation for more states when it is clear that the demands are unrealistic and would not fly.

Letter

GOODBYE TO SENIOR FRIEND, MUHAMMADU BUHARI

Mr. Femi Adeshina, former aide to the former President Muhammadu Buhari, in a telephone conversation with Seun Okinbaloye recently on Channels TV described late former President Buhari as his senior friend.

Just like Femi Adeshina, I can describe myself as a Junior friend of the late former President.

Some weeks ago, I got a phone call from the late former President’s close relation that he was in London. I was actually in London at about the same time. The relation lamented that if they knew that I would be in London, that they would have suggested that I pay him a visit in the hospital.

I have so many senior friends in northern and southern parts of the country. In Kaduna, I used to have five senior friends i.e. late President Buhari, late Alhaji Umaru Dikko, Col. Ahmadu Ali (alias Ali must go), late Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and the current Emir of Gwandu, General Mohammadu Jega, two times military governor and GOC of 2nd Division of Nigerian Army in Ibadan.

Four of them came all the way from Kaduna to Ode Remo in Ogun State and spent three days with me during the burial ceremonies of my mother in law.

With the passing on of former President Buhari, I have again lost one of my senior friends. During the recent launch of his book, Garba Shehu, late Buhari’s former aide, said that the late president rejected so many gifts including a N400 million luxury cars, diamond wrist watches, bribes from a construction giants, etc.

I can personally confirm that this is true of late President Buhari. He however did accept gifts from his genuine and trusted friends, particularly if he was sure that the gifts were offered without any ulterior motive.

He never rejected any gifts from me since 1985. His family members are aware of our relationship. I could remember that within the first few months of his first term in office, my personal assistant informed me of an incident that took place in Buhari’s Kaduna home, which he witnessed.

Someone brought to his house two trailer loads of foodstuffs, and when he was contacted on phone in Abuja, he instructed that the gifts be rejected.

He however instructed that my own be accepted, which in the presence of my P/A were put in one of the rooms in his main house.

I also recollect that on the day the Presidential candidates ( that included Buhari ) were signing the peace accord with General Abdusallami’s peace committee, he instructed his cousin to come to my office in Kaduna to collect my token towards his campaign.

I told his cousin that my “widow’s mite,’ will be for his family and not his political party.

That while he was away on his campaign activities, his family would also need to be supported financially.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Oyedele