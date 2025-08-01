Parthian Partners Successfully Redeems N10bn 3-Year Bond

Nume Ekeghe

Parthian Partners Limited has said that it successfully completed the full redemption of its N10 billion 3-year fixed-rate senior unsecured short-term bond.

The redemption, it said in a statement, marks a major milestone in the company’s debt issuance journey, following the launch of its flagship short-term bond programme in August 2022 under the FMDQ Securities Exchange framework.

The bond, issued at a coupon rate of 13.50 per cent and fully subscribed by a wide range of institutional investors, was the first of its kind by an interdealer broker in the Nigerian capital market. Over its three-year term, it earned praise for timely coupon payments and consistent delivery, reinforcing investor confidence in Parthian’s financial strength and reliability.

Commenting on the successful bond redemption, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Parthian Partners, Mr. Oluseye Olusoga, said: “We are proud to have fulfilled all our obligations to investors as promised. This full repayment demonstrates our financial discipline and unwavering commitment to delivering long-term value. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving innovation and providing liquidity in Nigeria’s capital markets.”

On his part, the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Olayinka Arewa, added: “Successfully completing this bond repayment reinforces our commitment to sound financial stewardship. We’re grateful to our investors for their trust, and we remain focused on maintaining a strong credit profile, while supporting key sectors of the Nigerian economy through innovative capital market solutions.”