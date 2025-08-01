Dr. Chris Chigoziri Asoluka: Celebrating a Policy Strategist, Public Servant, and Development Advocate

In a time when public trust is scarce and legacies are often contested, the name Dr. Chris Chigoziri Asoluka reflects the picture of a man who lived with quiet dignity, spoke with reason, and acted with unwavering principle. He was not just a policy expert or former legislator; he was a steady presence in the nation’s civic life, a builder of bridges across regions, and a mentor to many, who now stand on the platforms he helped raise. Although laid to Mother Earth already, Chiemelie Ezeobi, who was at his Service of Songs and Night of Tributes, writes that from the stoic grief of his family to the teary moments from friends, associates and mentees, the evening unfolded as a moving testimony to a man whose quiet strength had touched many lives, an affirmation that though gone, Dr. Asoluka’s legacy remains deeply etched in the hearts of those he influenced and inspired

To those who knew him, Dr. Chris Chigoziri Asoluka was more than a scholar, public servant or federal legislator. He was a man of quiet dignity, extraordinary intellect, and unwavering integrity. Whether in the halls of power or across community gatherings, his presence was steady, calm, and purposeful. He carried authority not through volume but through clarity of thought and consistency of values.

He was the kind of man who left behind not just a résumé, but a reputation that spoke of wisdom, humility, loyalty, and a profound belief in justice and equity. His impact ran deep: in governance, where he shaped national policies; in academia, where he inspired rigorous thinking; and in community, where he mentored and empowered. A true patriot and intellectual, Dr. Asoluka never courted noise but earned the respect of peers and strangers alike.

His death on May 10, 2025, at the age of 70, in Owerri, Imo State, marked the end of an era for many in Nigeria’s civic, political, and policy circles. Yet it also sparked a celebration of a life well lived and a legacy that will echo far beyond the decades he spent on earth.

The family’s official statement captured the spirit of the man: “Surrounded by love and held in grace, Daddy transitioned from this world just before midnight on Friday, May 9, 2025 with the calm dignity that defined his life… His earthly absence is profound, but his spirit remains in every lesson, every memory, every story told, and every life shaped by his presence.”The Service of Songs and Night of Tributes took place on Thursday, July 17th at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, while the Commendation Service was held on Friday, July 18th at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.On Wednesday, July 23rd, a Service of Songs and Wake Keep was held at the Chris Asoluka Country Home in Ihiagwa, Owerri while the Obsequies took place on Thursday, July 24th at St. John’s Anglican Church, Ihiagwa, Owerri, followed by the interment at the Chris Asoluka Country Home in Ihiagwa, Owerri.On Friday, July 25th, a Day of Honour was observed by Nde Owerre at the Chris Asoluka Country Home, Ihiagwa, Owerri and finally, the Family Thanksgiving and Outing Service was held on Sunday, July 27th at St. John’s Anglican Church, Ihiagwa, Owerri.

A Service of Reflection: Hymns and Scripture at the Tribute of Songs

At the Service of Songs and Night of Tribute in honour of Dr. Asoluka held at Habour Point, Lagos, Archdeacon Uche Anya-Chinedu, in his sermon, enjoined the bereaved family and friends to give thanks to God in all situations, quoting 1 Thessalonians 5:18, just as he reminded everyone present that being alive is by God’s grace, even though he acknowledged it may be hard to give thanks while grieving.

He quoted Psalm 90:10, noting that the deceased passed at 70 years, an accomplished man according to the mandate in the verse. He encouraged the family to take solace in the hope of resurrection and urged all present to live ready for eternity.

The officiating clergies included Revd. Uchenna Nwanonyoba, Revd. Akintunde Idowu, Revd. Canon Asoliye Douglas-West, and Ven. Bola Osinupebi. The service opened with the stirring hymn, Through All the Changing Scenes of Life, and set a reflective tone for the evening.

Scripture readings were taken by Dr. Asoluka’s children. Somachi read from Ecclesiastes 3:1–15, reminding all of the seasons of life. Jamachi followed with Revelation 21:1–8, offering hope of a new heaven and a new earth and Lemachi read 1 Thessalonians 4:13–18.

The musical selections for the evening included The Old Rugged Cross, Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, Pass Me Not, O Gentle Saviour, and Abide with Me. Mr. Theophilus Okang led as director of music, supported by assistant organists Ademola Adefila and Kola Fatoba. Vergers Mr. Tochukwu Nzekwesi and Mr. Olanrewaju Hotonu supported the service, along with Church Wardens Engr. Chuma Ngini and Dr. ’Segun Fadiran.

“He Taught Us What Truly Matters”: Sons Remember a Father, Mentor, and Moral Compass

In their tributes, Jamachi and Lemachi Chris-Asoluka painted a portrait of a man whose influence shaped their values, strengthened their resilience, and filled their lives with love, wisdom, and purpose.

Both sons, while acknowledging the ways in which their father lived out his values through his love for family, his integrity, his humility, and his unwavering commitment to doing good, they noted that he was a man who gave different parts of himself to each child strength, calm, intellect, humour, compassion and who always placed love, especially for their mother, at the heart of everything.

Jamachi, who lives in Canada with his wife Jane and their son, reflected on how Dr. Asoluka stepped into a fatherly role for Jane, who had lost her own father at a young age. He said during a visit to Canada, they grew close, and she would often describe him as her favourite person.

He also shared how his father supported him through the challenges of relocating abroad by offering steady encouragement during difficult nights as a new immigrant. “His advice about contentment, quiet observation, and finding purpose through blessing others became a foundation that helped me adapt, thrive, and build a life of meaning in a new country,” he added.

Lemachi, on his part, spoke of a transition in their relationship from the traditional father-son dynamic to a deep friendship between equals. He recalled bonding with his father over boxing and football, despite supporting rival clubs, often debating match results, even in his final days.

He said their connection matured into shared values and mutual respect. He said Okwuruoha, as he fondly called his father, taught him that success is not measured by possessions, but by the lives one impacts.

A Daughter’s Eternal Bond with Her Father

Stoic in the face of such grief, Somachi Chris-Asoluka, the only daughter of the family and an Amazon in her own right, during her tribute described his passing as the most difficult experience of her life. More than a parent,

Somachi, who is the CEO Tony Elumelu Foundation, said he was her best friend, confidant, and soulmate. She recounted sensing something was wrong weeks before and described how she immediately put her life on hold to be by his side.

In his final days, Somachi moved into his hospital room, becoming his “executive medical assistant” a role he cherished and proudly announced to the doctors. She said he often expressed his gratitude, but she told him it was the honour of her life, adding that they spent those days together, talking, watching movies, and sharing a bond that transcended the typical father-daughter relationship.

Somachi spoke of how her father gave her all the love, validation, and encouragement she could ever need with his daily presence, unwavering support, and moral strength shaping her life and giving her unshakable confidence.

She remembered him as a man of deep integrity known in political circles as “Mr. Clean”, who never compromised his values. She opined that though she could no longer see him in his trademark face cap and jeans, she still felt his presence, his counsel, and his inspiration all around her. She vowed to uphold his legacy, promising that the name Chris Asoluka (Okwuruoha) would never be forgotten. “It is never a good night,” she concluded, “but good morning.”

“I Wore His Name as a Badge”: A Wife’s Pride

With quiet strength that amazed all, the widow, Mrs. Nneka Chris Asoluka, spoke of her choice to honour her husband’s life rather than mourn him in the traditional way.

She said: “We are celebrating my husband. He was a great man. I wore his name as a badge.” She recalled how he disliked the idea of corpses flown home, believing it was better to “die where you want to be buried” and that, she noted, was exactly what happened.

She spoke of the freedom he gave her in marriage and urged men to take a clue from her late husband: “Make your wives independent, not dependent at every step. That’s what keeps me standing. Sometimes it feels like he just travelled. Maybe that’s God preparing me. I sleep well, and I am at peace. It doesn’t mean I don’t miss him,I do. But I had what many only dream of, and I thank God.”

Condolences

At the Night of Tribute held on July 17, 2025 at Harbour Point in Lagos, political leaders, business executives, public intellectuals, and mentees joined voices in honouring Dr. Asoluka’s legacy.

In his speech, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, said: “Look at all the good things being said about your father. It is not easy in Nigeria today to say good things about people. If God is looking for bad people, Nigeria has a large crop of them. But sometimes, He takes the good ones so that we can learn our lessons.”

Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA, said he created a bond with the family that has lasted for years. Speaking to the family, he said the deceased would be missed for his wisdom and for being the fifth component of leadership that holds everything together.

Former NIMASA DG, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, attributed much of his own success to Dr. Asoluka’s mentorship. “If I had any credit at NIMASA, 60 per cent belonged to Dr. Chris. He was among the few Nigerians who bridged expert knowledge and the marketplace.”

Former Lagos Speaker, Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji, described him as a man of intellect and moral authority. “Chris was not just a friend to me. He was a brother… They say in the grand theatre of public service, only a few can walk the stage with the rare combination of intellect, humility, and integrity.”

Prof. Pat Utomi shared decades of camaraderie: “We had set plans to revive the Centre for Applied Economics… Now, I don’t know what to do anymore, but we cannot question God.”

From mentees came echoes of guidance and generosity. Linus Okorie said, “He never held back knowledge. He shaped us to be better than we thought possible.”

A friend of 55 years, Ken Orji, expressed gratitude for crossing paths with the late Asoluka, who was a year ahead of him at Government Secondary School Owerri. He said they never had a misunderstanding, despite sometimes differing ideologies.

Another friend of 47 years, Sir Kayode Otitoju, who went down memory lane, especially as they both shared same birthday month, noted his rare ability to remain principled.

Other tributes came from his sister, Mrs. Nnenna Okpala, who said life was unpredictable; Mr. Okey Udeh, former Deputy Governor of Anambra State; Pastor Sylvester Macfoy; Mike Igbokwe (SAN); Chief Chike Madueke of Aja Ikenga; Former Minister of Interior, Captain Emmanuel Ihenacho, Executive Chairman Integrated Oil and Gas; Chief Martin Agbaso of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo; Major General Obi Umahi (Rtd), President General Ndigbo Lagos; Emeka Nnadi; and Hamzat Yakubu-Wanka, whose earliest years were nurtured by the deceased.

A Life of Service to Nation, Mankind

Dr. Chris Chigoziri Asoluka was a renowned Nigerian academic, development planner, public servant, and legislator whose distinguished career bridged scholarship, policy-making, and continental engagement. A native of Imo State, he held a Doctorate in Development Planning and additional qualifications in public policy, regional integration, and governance reform, which underpinned his lifelong dedication to nation-building.

He was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999, at the start of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, representing Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency. As Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), he played a leading role in legislative oversight of the oil and gas sector, advocating for transparency and a more equitable federal revenue system that benefitted host communities.

From 2005 to 2009, he served as Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), where he promoted infrastructure development, local content advancement, and policy coherence across the nine oil-producing states. He also championed the articulation of the Niger Delta Regional Development Master Plan and insisted on sustainable engagement with local communities.

In academia, Dr. Asoluka contributed scholarly works and delivered lectures on fiscal federalism, development planning, and oil politics in Nigeria. He was widely consulted for his expertise in natural resource governance, peacebuilding in the Niger Delta, decentralisation, and intergovernmental fiscal relations. His leadership extended to ECOWAS, AU summits, and Pan-African think tanks, where he connected national development strategies with Africa’s integration and peacebuilding efforts.

A former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, he was known for patriotism and accountability. In Lagos, he served as President of Aka Ikenga and was a respected member of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Beyond public service, Dr. Asoluka was a devoted family man. His children—Somachi, Jamachi, Lemachi, and Dapo Chris-Asoluka—have been active in faith-based and civic engagements, often joining him in public reflections and tributes. His personal life mirrored the values of education, faith, and service he championed in his career.

Respected for his intellect, integrity, and principled leadership, Dr. Asoluka holds traditional titles and civic honours in his home state and remains a mentor to emerging leaders across Nigeria’s South-East and beyond. His enduring legacy is built on vision, regional equity, and a commitment to a more inclusive and integrated Africa.

Though Dr. Chris Asoluka may no longer be present, it was obvious that his passing has not dimmed the powerful legacy he left behind. In every sphere he touched, through his selfless service, quiet humility, and unwavering strength, he set an enduring example that continues to resonate as his life remains a guiding light for all who value integrity and purpose in public and private service.

Caption

L-R: Lemachi Chris-Asoluka; Jamachi Chris-Asoluka (sons); his Widow, Mrs. Nneka Chris-Asoluka; Mrs. Somachi Chris-Asoluka (daughter); and his Son-in-Law, Tobe Osuno at the Service of Songs and Night of Tributes for Late Dr. Chris Chigoziri Asoluka