Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting 

* Council mourns ex-FCT minister, Chris Olubolade

* President swears in Kalu as NASSCOM member

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting at the Council Chambers, the Council observed a minute of silence in honour of ex-Minister of both the Federal Capital Territory, and Police Affairs, Navy Captain Chris Caleb Olubolade (rtd), who passed on March 10, 2025.

Present at the Council meeting are Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Chief Of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Didi Walson-Jack; and Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Emmason Imabong.

Also in attendance are other cabinet members, including the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, among others.

Earlier, President Tinubu sworn in Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission.

The president had on May 5, 2025, administered oath of office on the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, and 12 other commissioners.

Kalu represented Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives during the 5th National Assembly (2003–2007) on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

The brief ceremony was anchored by the Director of Media in the Office of the President, Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye.

