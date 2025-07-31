  • Thursday, 31st July, 2025

Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting 

Breaking | 2 hours ago

* Council mourns ex-FCT minister, Chris Olubolade 

* President swears in Kalu as NASSCOM member

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja. 

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting at the Council Chambers, the Council observed a minute of silence in honour of ex-Minister of both the Federal Capital Territory, and Police Affairs, Navy Captain Chris Caleb Olubolade (rtd), who passed on March 10, 2025.

Present at the Council meeting are Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Chief Of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Didi Walson-Jack; and Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Emmason Imabong.

Also in attendance are other cabinet members, including the Ministers of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, among others.

Earlier, President Tinubu sworn in Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission.

The president had on May 5, 2025, administered oath of office on the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Dr. Saviour Enyiekere, and 12 other commissioners.

Kalu represented Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives during the 5th National Assembly (2003–2007) on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

The brief ceremony was anchored by the Director of Media in the Office of the President, Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.