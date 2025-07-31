Nigeria Expected to Reinforce Call for Sustainable Plastic Production, Dedicated Funding to Combat Pollution at INC-5.2 Meeting

Bennett Oghifo

As the world prepares for the second part of the fifth session (INC-5.2), the final Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) meeting to be held from 5 to 14 August 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland, Nigeria is expected to reinforce its call for sustainable production of plastic in the country and for a dedicated funding to combat plastic pollution.

At the August session, countries are expected to agree on a legally binding text to combat plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, according to UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

In March 2022, at the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2), UNEP said a historic resolution was adopted to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

“The UNEA resolution (5/14) requested the Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to convene an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC)to develop ‘the instrument,’ which is to be based on a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastic, including its production, design, and disposal.”

The INC began its work during the second half of 2022, with the ambition to complete the negotiations by the end of 2024. The first session of the INC (INC-1) took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay, from 28 November to 2 December 2022, followed by a second session (INC-2) from 29 May to 2 June 2023 in Paris, France. The third session (INC-3) marked the process’ midway point from 13 to 19 November 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, followed by the fourth session (INC-4) from 23 to 29 April 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.

The first part of the fifth session (INC-5.1) took place from 25 November to 1 December 2024 in Busan, Republic of Korea. The second part of the fifth session (INC-5.2) is scheduled to take place from 5 to 14 August 2025 in Geneva, Switzerland.

During a hybrid event convened at the UN House in Abuja to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day Exhibition (popularly called WEDex) 2025, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Mohamed Malick Fall, said that plastic waste accounted for 13 per cent of the total sum of waste generated in Nigeria, adding that if properly harnessed, it could create mass employment in the plastic value chain.

Fall stated this at

The UN organised this year’s event in partnership with GreenHubAfrica Foundation, Sterling One Foundation, IHS Towers and other stakeholders.

He added that harnessing the plastic value chain could also trigger private sector driven investments and foreign direct investments inflows, while reducing plastic leakages into the environment.

At the event, GreenHubAfrica Foundation, an environmental sustainability media platform, launched a Climate Action SuperHeroes (CASH) Youth Network, a digital-first platform to train and empower 50,000 young changemakers in climate-smart innovation and circular-economy enterprises.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GreenHubAfrica Foundation, Henry Bassey, said there are huge employment and empowerment opportunities in the waste management value chain and that youth engagement had economic benefits while protecting the environment.

He said the Foundation’s vision and mission are designed to enthrone a greener, more sustainable continent.

Bassey acknowledged the 2024 Climate Action SuperHeroes (CASH) school outreach top performers who continue to demonstrate the knowledge they acquired through the CASH programme.

He said WEDex which started as a virtual event due to restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, has become a movement, adding that the 2025 edition of WEDex is another milestone after five years of COVID-19 devastation.

He said WEDex had grown to become a highly sought after platform with annual events on WEDex platforms including webinars, podcasts and outcome capture sessions resulting in documented blueprint to climate action from the young and old.

In 1972, the United Nations designated June 5 as World Environment Day, marking the start of a global movement to raise awareness and accelerate action for the protection of the environment.

Bassey explained progress recorded by the foundation from years of partnership and how World Environment Day annual events held at the UN House, transforming conversations into panel-driven and public-private engagements.

“Today, WEDex 2025 stands not merely as an event, but a movement—a bold expression of action and accountability.

“What once began as a webinar series during lockdown has matured into a one-day, high-level engagement that merges conversation with consequence.

“The platform will focus on unpacking thought leadership Ideas to deliver solutions that overcome complex environmental challenges, through practical reforms,” he said.

Bassey thanked partners including past and the present Resident and Human Coordinator of the United Nations, Nigeria; Sterling One Foundation, IHS Towers and stakeholders.

He explained the organisation’s support for Nigeria in tackling plastic pollution to boost sustainable environmental protection.

The CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe said there has been an ongoing collaboration between Sterling Bank and her foundation for over a decade to tackle plastic pollution and for better waste management.

She said the 2030 target to reduce plastic pollution to levels not harmful to biodiversity and ecosystem functions will be a mirage without multi-sector collaboration.

“In our various spheres, let us take charge,” she said.

President of NES, Dr Efegbidiki Okobia, explained the organisation’s partnership with GreenHubAfrica and the UN Information Centre in promoting initiatives towards ending plastic pollution.

According to him, there is a gap between separation, collection and distribution of waste during disposal, and that is where the challenge is.

Dr Henry Inegbu, Executive Director, Operations, Family Homes Funds Limited while making his speech explained technological driven solutions to waste management in real estate.

Inegbu said his organisation was conducting training on how to use plastic waste to do bricks, roofing and other building materials for more affordable housing.

Other stakeholders from various sectors took turns at the event to proffer solutions to issues of plastic wastes and environmental challenges.

They said waste management is an emergency and all hands must be on deck to tackle the challenges and harness the opportunities.