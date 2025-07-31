Euromoney Names Access Bank Ghana, Gambia Best Banks in 2025

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Euromoney has picked Access Bank in Ghana and Gambia as best banks in 2025, a development the bank said is an affirmation of its leadership position across West Africa.

In a statement yesterday, the bank noted that the recognitions underscored the Group’s growing regional influence and enduring commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable impact.

“This double win reflects Access Bank Group’s consistent strategy of local excellence with global standards, positioning its subsidiaries as key players in Africa’s dynamic banking landscape,” the statement said.

It added that Access Bank Ghana has demonstrated exceptional resilience and growth, driven by strong digital infrastructure, a customer-first approach, and impactful financial solutions.

“This milestone reflects the passion and dedication of our team, and the trust our customers place in us,” said Olumide Olatunji, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana. “We are proud to lead a new era of banking in Ghana, one that prioritises inclusion, innovation, and sustainable development,” Olatunji added.

Access Bank Gambia’s back-to-back win, having also been named Best Bank Gambia in 2024, the bank said, reflects its continued progress in financial inclusion, SME support, and ESG-led banking.

Through innovative, branchless banking models and strong community engagement, the bank said it continues to expand access and impact across the country.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers,” said Stephen Abban, Managing Director of Access Bank Gambia. “We remain committed to going beyond banking by delivering value that transforms lives and builds sustainable communities,” he stressed.

According to the bank, these achievements add to Access Bank Group’s expanding list of accolades, reinforcing its ambition to become Africa’s most respected financial institution with footprints in 24 markets.

Over the past three years, the Group said it has received multiple recognitions from Euromoney across its subsidiaries, celebrating excellence in SME banking, corporate responsibility, and digital innovation.

“As Access Bank accelerates its pan-African growth strategy, the Ghana and The Gambia awards reflect a broader story of momentum, one where local execution meets global ambition, and where each subsidiary plays a critical role in shaping the future of banking on the continent,” the statement added.