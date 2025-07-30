  • Tuesday, 29th July, 2025

Zenith Bank Charges  D’Tigress to Retain Afrobasket Title

Featured | 32 seconds ago

The management of Zenith Bank Plc, sponsors of the national women’s premier basketball league, has charged the Nigeria Senior Women’s Basketball Team, D’Tigress, to go ahead and clinch the AfroBasket title once more.

D’Tigress opened their campaign in the ongoing AfroBasket tournament in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire with a 92-45 win over Rwanda. The team, under the tutelage of Coach Rena Wakama, also went ahead to pip Mozambique 65-60 in a very tight encounter on Monday to qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The two games have placed Nigeria in the quarterfinals where D’Tigress will play either Angola or Cameroon on Thursday depending on the final placing of the two teams  in their group.

Following their impressive performances so far, the Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dame Adaora Umeoji, said the blistering start of the team was heartwarming.

Umeoji said: “We have been monitoring the progress of the team with keen interest and it was a special feeling that the MVP in our annual Zenith Bank League, Murjanatu Musa, was a standout player in the first match. The resilience displayed in the second match was also great and it was a good display to show they are champions.

“From the quarterfinal stage, the battle will be tough but we trust you girls to display the Nigerian spirit and go all the way to win the title again. We are always proud of you because over the years, many of you abroad also featured in the Zenith Bank League. This is our prime sports event and we are excited that you are making us proud.”

After the training session  yesterday in Cote d’Ivoire, one of the players, Ifunaya Okoro, said the team would continue to file out and give its best in all the game of the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket tournament.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.