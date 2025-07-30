Vitel Wireless Completes Integration with MTN  as  Roaming Partner

Vitel Wireless, a leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), has successful completed its network integration with MTN Nigeria, one of Africa’s largest and most prominent mobile network operators.

This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in providing innovative and affordable telecommunications services to Nigerian consumers.

The company in a statement issued by the Chief Operational Officer (COO) Mr. Chudi Nwabueze, explained that the seamless integration with MTN, Nigeria’s extensive network infrastructure enables Vitel Wireless to deliver high-quality voice, data, and value-added services across the country.

Nwabueze noted that the partnership underscores Vitel Wireless’s commitment to expanding connectivity options and enhancing user experiences in Nigeria’s rapidly growing telecommunications market adding that Vitel Wireless is ready to launch its mobile network services across all 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, “Vitel Wireless now leverages MTN Nigeria’s widespread coverage, ensuring reliable connectivity for customers nationwide. The partnership allows Vitel Wireless to introduce competitive plans, flexible packages, and tailored solutions to meet diverse customer needs.”

The COO explain that following the NCC’s licensing of 46 MVNOs, Vitel Wireless continued to lead the way in establishing a dynamic MVNO sector in Nigeria—Africa’s largest market and most populous nation noting that the company has already achieved several historic firsts including the first MVNO issued a numbering plan and national and international routing codes.

He also stated that Vital Wireless is also the first to launch a location awareness network in Africa and the first to archive interconnectivity with Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile, and the first to achieve integration with a major MNO, MTN, as a roaming partner.

He added: “We are excited to officially launch our services in Nigeria through our partnership with MTN Nigeria. This achievement reflects our dedication to delivering accessible and innovative mobile solutions to Nigerian consumers. We look forward to building a strong presence and contributing to Nigeria’s digital transformation.”